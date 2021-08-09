ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) Announces Virtual 2021 Credentialing Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage with the credentialing community and learn more about how accreditation adds value to business: The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) has opened registration for its 2021 Credentialing Conference, which...

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage with the credentialing community and learn more about how accreditation adds value to business: The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) has opened registration for its 2021 Credentialing Conference, which will run from September 28-October 1. The virtual format will provide attendees with opportunities for networking with 1:1 video chats, text chats, and breakout rooms to join networking groups by interest. ANAB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

The ANAB 2021 Credentialing Conference will be especially valuable to:

those looking to learn more about how accreditation can add value to their credentialing programs in corporations, organizations, government agencies, and others;

organizations considering developing a credentialing program to industry-recognized standards;

organizations currently accredited by or going through the ANAB accreditation process for the ISO/IEC 17024, ASTM E2659, and/or ANAB-Conference for Food Protection (CFP) programs.

Additionally, ANAB has released the agenda and full lineup of speakers and topics. The schedule includes:

Tuesday, September 28: Client Day

The 11 th annual ANAB Credentialing Client Day is a client-only event that will provide the opportunity to learn about new initiatives, ask questions to ANAB assessors and accreditation committee members, and to network. This year's event is open to anyone representing:

ANAB-accredited certificate-issuing bodies under the ASTM E2659 standard

ANAB-accredited certification bodies issuing food safety protection manager certifications under the ANAB-CFP standard

ANAB-accredited personnel certification bodies under the ISO/IEC 17024 standard

Sessions will include: "Reflections on the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Credentialing Programs," led by Dr. Turan Ayvaz, ANAB's certificate accreditation program director, and "Overview of Legislations and Regulations Impacting Credentialing Organizations," led by Mary Saunders, vice president of government affairs and public policy, ANSI.

Wednesday, September 29: Technical Workshop - Topics in Assessments and Psychometrics (Open to the public)

Sessions will include: "Importance of Fair, Valid, and Reliable Assessment in Certificate and Certification Programs," led by Dr. Vijay Krishna, ANAB's vice president of accreditation, and a panel on "The Value of Strong Assessment Practices for Credentialing Programs," among other highlights.

Thursday, September 30: Technical Workshop - Topics in Management Systems (Open to the public)

Sessions will include: "The Critical Role of a Management System in Credentialing Programs," led by Dr. Turan Ayvaz, director of ANAB's certificate accreditation program, and a panel discussion on "The Value of a Strong Management System for Credentialing Programs."

Friday, October 1: Technical Workshop - Topics in the Future of Credentialing Programs (Open to the public)

Sessions will include trends in credentialing, Workcred's latest efforts to strengthen workforce quality by improving the credentialing system, a discussion on "What's on the Horizon for Credentialing Programs?" led by Dr. Vijay Krishna, vice president accreditation, ANAB, and more.

Optional networking opportunities will be available each day. Access additional information and register via ANAB's 2021 Credentialing Conference website.

About ANABThe ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a wholly owned subsidiary of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), is the largest multi-disciplinary ISO/IEC 17011 accreditation body in North America, with comprehensive signatory status across the multilateral recognition arrangements of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC). The ANAB accreditation portfolio includes management systems certification bodies, calibration and testing labs, product certification bodies, personnel credentialing organizations, forensic test and calibration service providers, inspection bodies, police crime units, greenhouse gas validation and verification bodies, reference material producers, and proficiency test providers.

About ANSIThe American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

