FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year in a row, ANSER, a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to public service in the fields of national security, homeland security, and public safety, has been officially awarded the 2020 Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award! The Platinum Award is the highest award of the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program, and is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia congratulated ANSER on being one of only 58 three-time awardees.

"Throughout ANSER's 62 years of existence, hiring Veterans' have been a major source of our success and currently make up 40% of our entire workforce," said Steve Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANSER. "Our ANSER culture focuses on values veterans recognize: mission accomplishment, service to nation, teamwork, and career stability."

About Analytic Services Inc. (ANSER)ANSER was founded in 1958 as a public service research institute organized as a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to informing decisions that shape the nation's future. We provide program management and objective studies and analyses to the national security, homeland security, and public policy communities. ANSER also builds and leads technology development collaborations through its subsidiary, Advanced Technology International (ATI), specializing in organizing and managing research and development consortia on behalf of the federal government. ANSER's headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia and has offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Belcamp, Maryland. For more information visit: www.anser.org.

CONTACT: communications@anser.org

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anser-earns-highest-level-department-of-labor-award-for-hiring-veterans-301181912.html

SOURCE ANSER