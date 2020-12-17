AnRKey X™ Lists Native Token $ANRX On Bithumb Global And Uniswap

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnRKey X™, a blockchain startup aiming to merge the worlds of decentralized finance, esports gaming and nonfungible tokens to bring a new gaming experience called m$ports™, has officially announced it will list...

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnRKey X™, a blockchain startup aiming to merge the worlds of decentralized finance, esports gaming and nonfungible tokens to bring a new gaming experience called m$ports™, has officially announced it will list its native arcade coin, $ANRX, on Bithumb Global and on Uniswap, marking another milestone in its developments.

Singapore-based blockchain startup, AnRKey X™, has made the official announcement that $ANRX will be listed on both Bithumb Global and Uniswap. The listing date of $ANRX on Bithumb Global and Uniswap is slated for Dec. 18, 2020. This statement follows after a highly successful and oversubscribed public sale round and all other oversubscribed private allocation rounds, in which it raised a total of $1,397,500.

AnRKey X™ has received funds from leading investors, including Moonrock Capital, Master Ventures and Definition Fund, but also from top DeFi influencers and angel investors. The Ethereum-based protocol, founded on the proprietary of automated fair market economics logic models, will host all games on its decentralized gaming platform exchange, or gDEX. The first game to be marketed is Battle Wave 2323™ and will allow players to compete on virtual teams to see who can earn the highest APY through gamified liquidity mining and NFT staking and trading.

J.D. Salbego, founder and CEO of AnRKey X™, explained: "We're extremely proud and excited to be on both Bithumb and Uniswap as we embark on our journey to bring our amazing gaming platform to users. The strategy to be also listed on Uniswap at the same time is to protect our investors and our Arcade Coin price, building price discovery and price floor on the centralized exchange to allow market price and liquidity support to resolve the challenges of unibots as well as misconceptions that unibots give investors as they pump up the price artificially before dumping and crashing the price."

AnRKey X™ gained overnight success after slowly emerging from obscurity to launching its gaming concept, which merges DeFi, esports and Web 3.0 NFTs. The team at AnRKey X™ comprises seasoned blockchain entrepreneurs, influencers and advisors. The project leveraged its global team and built communities in the West, as well as Asia, which is one of its primary markets.

The $ANRX arcade coin is a token that has 12 medium-of-exchange utility functions and acts much like an arcade coin used in a game arcade. The more a player uses its multiple functions to buy, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX can be received in the gaming system. Its utility mechanisms should allow a truly vibrant and robust economic ecosystem that is logically modeled to stimulate high growth with the true derived NFT base value of its ecosystem.

According to the company's in-depth roadmap, numerous updates will follow after the listing. It also plans to build a mobile decentralized application of its gDEX platform and to release new m$ports mini-games on a quarterly basis.

For more information, please visit the official website.

About AnRKey X

Founded by recognized global leaders in blockchain, crypto assets and DeFi, the AnRKey X™ protocol platform is a gDEX designed to merge DeFi, esports and Web 3.0 NFTs into one, creating a brand new industry called m$ports. AnRKey X's token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin. The more you purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX you earn within the AnRKey X™ gaming system.

With over 30 years of combined experience working with blockchain-focused companies, crypto funds and exchanges, the team aims to combine DeFi liquidity reward farming and staking with community-driven esports and Web 3.0 NFTs. The AnRKey X™ DeFi game studio will be constantly releasing games in the m$ports™ genre, with its first game Battle Wave 2323™.

Website: https://anrkeyx.io

Telegram: https://t.me/anrkeyxofficial

Telegram News: https://t.me/anrkeyxnews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/anrkeyx

Medium: https://medium.com/@anrkeyx

Discord: https://discord.gg/anrkeyx

Media Contact: media@anrkeyx.io

Related Images

image1.png

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anrkey-x-lists-native-token-anrx-on-bithumb-global-and-uniswap-301195475.html

SOURCE AnRKey X™