Anritsu Partners With Multiwave Sensors To Develop App Enhancement That Streamlines And Simplifies Reporting Process For New Cellular Base Stations

MORGAN HILL, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company, in partnership with Multiwave Sensors Inc., introduces the Smart Aligner App, a unified reporting solution for antenna alignment and line sweep measurements. With the Smart Aligner App, close out reports can be prepared, saved as pdf files, and sent to operators from the site location, saving time and money while providing operators with confidence that new cellular base stations have been installed according to specification. This new feature is only available for Android smartphones and tablets.

The Smart Aligner App creates close out reports that validate all required line sweep and antenna alignment measurements have been completed. Through the app, users can create a single report that contains all the information operators require. With the Smart Aligner App, reports are created onsite by copying the files directly from the Anritsu test solution into the smartphone with a USB flash drive. Images can be added to the report for greater confidence of the work quality performed.

Reports can be submitted directly to the customer as an email attachment sent over the cellular network. Confirmation of acceptance can be given before the crew departs from the site, eliminating the additional costs and time associated with return visits. It also expedites payment for the contractor and field technicians, as reports are submitted and approved much faster.

The Smart Aligner App is compatible with Anritsu's handheld field base station test solutions, including Site Master™ cable and antenna analyzers and BTS Master™ base station analyzers. The app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play App Store globally. It is free of charge to use.

"By including Anritsu's Line Sweep and PIM measurements results in our industry-standard Smart Aligner application, we are further advancing support for our customer base and making their job easier for close out reporting," said Mark Frischman, CTO and Co-Principal, Multiwave Sensors Inc.

"Anritsu is delighted to partner with Multiwave to develop Android-based solutions that massively enhance and simplify report generation using both companies' products. With this application, contractors are able to complete their jobs faster and get paid more quickly," said Angus Robinson, Product Marketing Manager.

About Multiwave SensorsMultiwave Sensors is a leading provider of antenna alignment solutions to the telecom industry. Multiwave's Smart Aligner System is the most advanced antenna alignment system on the market. The system provides carriers, contractors, auditors, and tower operators with convenience, easy portability, and verifiable reporting for antenna alignment, which will increase antenna performance and maintain faster data speeds. A full-featured App for iOS and Android smartphones is used for realtime measurement, alignment, and reporting. Multiwave Sensors alignment solutions are being used by companies and carriers worldwide.

http://www.multiwavesensors.com/antenna-alignment/

About AnritsuAnritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.

www. anritsu.com

