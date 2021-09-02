Anritsu Introduces Broadband VNA System With Single-sweep Coverage Up To 125 GHz With Guaranteed And Typical Specifications

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu introduces the VectorStar™ ME7838AX/EX series, the first vector network analyzer (VNA) broadband systems to offer single-sweep coverage up to 125 GHz/110 GHz with guaranteed and typical specifications. The unique capabilities of the VectorStar ME7838AX/EX systems to sweep and provide characterized data through 125 GHz provide design engineers with the ability to significantly and confidently improve their device models for dramatic improvements in first time yields and performance.

Four broadband VectorStar-based VNA models from 10 MHz (optional 70 kHz) to 125 GHz with guaranteed specifications are available. With the additional 5 GHz guaranteed frequency sweep compared to previous VectorStar systems, the ME7838AX, ME7838A4X, ME7838EX and ME7838E4X meet the market need for accurate verification of components and broadband applications operating at 122 GHz.

125 GHz Calibration/Verification KitsTo support measurements to 125 GHz, Anritsu also introduces the 3656C Series calibration and verification kits that are characterized to 125 GHz. Four versions are available to meet customer requirements and needs.

Calibration kits are available with cal. coefficients (.ccf) only and with or without a verification kit. Anritsu also offers .s1p database definitions (and .ccf) calibration kits with or without verification kits.

Best-in-class PerformanceThe VectorStar ME7838AX/EX continue to provide the best-in-class performance of existing VectorStar ME7838 series broadband systems, including superior time domain analysis utilizing the most points available in a single channel with the widest broadband frequency and best resolution. Other performance benefits of VectorStar broadband systems are industry-best millimeter wave (mmWave) noise floor and dynamic range at 120/125 GHz, calibration and measurement stability of 0.05° over 24 hours, and broadband measurement speed of 1 second at 1601 points, 10 kHz IFBW.

Similar to other VectorStar broadband systems, the ME7838AX/EX are compatible with compact, lightweight mmWave modules for easy, precise, and economical positioning on the wafer probe station. They are the only mmWave modules compact enough to provide direct connection to on-wafer probes for maximum dynamic range and measurement stability. Included in the series is the first mmWave module with electronic power leveling to offer the widest power level control of up to 50 dB.

Anritsu provides an efficient upgrade path to existing VectorStar ME7838 broadband system customers. The ME7838AX/EX systems are available in 2- and 4-port configurations.

Variety of ApplicationsThe ME7838AX/EX have been developed for communication design engineers designing systems for on-wafer applications, as well as on-wafer production facilities where a combination of RF, microwave, and mmWave devices, components, and subsystems need to be measured on the same wafer. They are also well suited for research institutes exploring new technologies and system designs, manufacturers, institutes, and universities designing and developing silicon photonic solutions, and universities investigating emerging communications technologies.

SOURCE Anritsu Company