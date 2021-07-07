Anritsu And Samsung Extend Collaboration To Deliver Latest 5G Release 16 Technology

ALLEN, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce that it has successfully verified a number of key 3GPP Release 16 features using its Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A in combination with Samsung Electronics'...

ALLEN, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Corporation is pleased to announce that it has successfully verified a number of key 3GPP Release 16 features using its Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A in combination with Samsung Electronics' System LSI Business latest 5G Exynos Modem.

Anritsu and Samsung have extended their collaboration to deliver the latest 5G Release 16 technology.

5G NR Release 16 greatly expands the reach of 5G to realize new services, spectrum, and deployments. It offers many enhancements to the fundamental aspects of the 5G system that further improve capacity, coverage, power efficiency, mobility, latency, reliability, and more. Together, these enhancements will enable benefits across a broad range of 5G use cases.

As part of a longstanding collaboration, Samsung and Anritsu have together been focusing on integration and testing of multiple new Release 16 power-saving features that can extend battery life, such as new wakeup signal (WUS), enhanced cross-slot scheduling, UE Assistance Information, and optimized UE radio capability signaling (RACS). In addition, Release 16 mobility enhancements, such as Conditional Handover (CHO), Overheating Assistance Information, MDT (Minimization of Drive Test) and SON (Self Organizing Network), are now being integrated.

These latest collaboration results build upon other recent successes in 5G NR Release 16 feature testing, most notably FR1 + FR2 Dual Connectivity. They demonstrate Anritsu's commitment to the wider rollout of new 5G services in support of an expanding ecosystem by delivering market-leading 5G test solutions for verifying compliance to the 3GPP mobile standard for 5G.

"Anritsu's powerful test platform has once again helped prove the technology-leading capabilities of the Samsung 5G Exynos Modem," said Jonghan Kim, vice president of System LSI protocol development at Samsung Electronics. "Our continued partnership with Anritsu will lead to early development and faster time to market (TTM) for our global 5G mobile device partners."

On achieving this joint test result, Shinya Ajiro, General Manager of Test & Measurement Company, Anritsu Corporation, said, "By offering our leading test solutions, Anritsu is happy to have collaborated with Samsung in development of its market-leading 5G products. We look forward to continuing our future partnership with Samsung in clearing the path for advanced 5G to contribute to building a happy and rich global culture through new wireless technology."

Product Outline

The Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A is an all-in-one platform supporting RF and protocol testing, functional and application operation testing, beam characteristics testing, and more. As well as supporting both NSA and SA-mode base station simulation functions required for development of 5G chipsets and terminals, it also covers FR1 frequency bands, including 600-MHz, 2.5-GHz, 3.5-GHz, 4.5-GHz, and 6-GHz unlicensed bands, as well as the FR2 24-GHz, 28-GHz, 39-GHz, and 43-GHz mmWave bands, to support all the main bands used by 5G services.

Additionally, the MT8000A supports the functions required for high-speed communications, such as 4x4 MIMO in FR1, 8CC and 256QAM in FR2, as well as supports the latest 3GPP Release 16 features. Furthermore, the MT8000A provides a versatile and efficient test environment that is easily configured using a simple user interface and software to test device performance.

About Samsung

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at https://news.samsung.com.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Corporation has been a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 125 years. Anritsu's philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 3,800 employees in over 90 countries.

