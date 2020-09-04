AnPac Bio Announces Positive Results From A Multi-Year Lung Cancer Prognosis And Recurrence Clinical Study

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ("AnPac Bio," the "Company" or "we") (ANPC) - Get Report, a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, announced today positive results from a successfully completed a multi-year lung cancer prognosis and recurrence study in collaboration with a major hospital in China. The clinical study began in 2014, with the enrollment and completed all follow-up and testing in 2020. Approximately 1,000 confirmed lung cancer patients were tested in the clinical study using AnPac Bio's cancer differentiation analysis (CDA) technology for prognosis and recurrence utility evaluations throughout initial diagnosis, surgery, chemotherapy and other treatments, and remission (for recurrence monitoring).

Initial results from the study indicate that CDA technology could act as a viable tool for measuring and evaluating (1) lung cancer treatment and efficacy and (2) recurrence following remission. Furthermore, AnPac Bio believes that compared with many competing methods, CDA technology, which is based on bio-physical signals in the blood, is more cost effective. A summary of the results from this multi-year clinical study are as follows:

CDA value is a good indicator of a patient's response to treatment. CDA values are statistically different between complete response (CR) patient group and stable disease (SD) patient group, and between CR patient group and progressive disease (PR) patient group, indicating that CDA could be used for cancer prognosis.

Patient groups with higher CDA values (higher cancer risk or progression) have statistically lower five-year survival probability than patient groups with lower CDA values (lower cancer risk or progression) which shows that CDA values could be a good indicator predicting the outcome of a treatment (survival probability).

In a number of cases, CDA values increased ahead of the onset of the cancer's recurrence, indicating that CDA technology could potentially be used as a recurrence monitor.

Dr. Chris Yu, AnPac Bio's Chairman and CEO commented: "We are very pleased with the positive results from this multi-year, major clinical study. The results show that CDA is not only suited for cancer screening and cancer prevention purposes, but can also be a viable tool for cancer prognosis and recurrence monitoring. Additional clinical studies will be carried out to provide further validation for these encouraging results."

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 128 issued patents as of June 30, 2020. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide and first in China among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as at May 2020. AnPac Bio's CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminologies including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "target," "aim," "predict," "outlook," "seek," "goal" "objective," "assume," "contemplate," "continue," "positioned," "forecast," "likely," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in the cancer screening and detection market; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our cancer screening and detection tests and our ability to expand our customer base; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protections for our CDA technology and our continued research and development to keep pace with technology developments; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals from the NMPA, the FDA and the relevant U.S. states and have our laboratories certified or accredited by authorities including the CLIA; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; general economic and business conditions in China and elsewhere; our ability to hire and maintain key personnel; our relationship with our major business partners and customers; and the duration of the coronavirus outbreaks and their potential adverse impact on the economic conditions and financial markets and our business and financial performance, such as resulting from reduced commercial activities due to quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by China, the U.S. and many other countries around the world to contain the spread of the virus. Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the "Risk Factors" detailed from time to time in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.