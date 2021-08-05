AnPac Bio And Roche Pharmaceuticals China Entered Into Cooperation To Explore Innovative Healthcare And Medical Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ("AnPac Bio," the "Company" or "we") (ANPC) - Get Report, a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States, today announced that Announced that AnPac Bio and Roche Pharmaceuticals China ("Roche") have entered into a cooperation agreement to explore novel healthcare and medical solutions and collaboration models in early cancer screening, early diagnosis, and early treatment, through leveraging both parties' advantages and sources.

According to data from World Health Organization (WHO), there were 135 million global cancer patients in 2020, of which 32 million were from China. Global cancer patients increased 20 million annually, with 4.7 million of those in China. A large cancer patient population results in significant growth in cancer screening and companion diagnostics markets.

AnPac Bio and Roche will jointly explore personalized product lines and solutions consisting of early cancer screening, early diagnosis and early treatment. The cooperation will target general population for early cancer screening, hospital diagnosis, and precision medicine through therapy selection testing. By leveraging both parties' channels and sources, the cooperation plans to form a competitive package of products and services to enhance innovative cancer screening and follow-up tests, improve customers' affordability, and help customers to receive more innovative, affordable and high-quality healthcare and medical services.

According to the agreement, both parties plan to utilize AnPac Bio's Cancer Differentiation Analysis (CDA) cancer detection technology and Roche's FoundationOne CDx to form a full solution, under which customers assessed with a high cancer risk level using CDA tests and later diagnosed with cancer will receive CDx precision medicine test and service for therapy selection. The collaboration aims to benefit general population via reducing medical costs and saving more patients' lives.

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 31, 2019. AnPac Bio's CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

For more information, please visit: https://www.Anpacbio.com.

About Roche Group

Roche Group is an international company with a long-term focus on innovation and research and development (R&D) of new drugs, drug manufacturing, import and sales. Its global business involves leading edge healthcare and medical services consisting of drug R&D, drug manufacturing, diagnosis, and personalized medicine, with a goal to help customers living longer and higher quality lives. FoundationOne CDx is a product of Roche Group's fully owned Foundation Medicine Inc. (FMI) which is a second generation, solid tumor gene sequencing test product for companion diagnostic service approved by FDA. In China, Roche Group, FMI and Dian Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd. ("Dian Diagnostics") formed a strategic collaboration in which Dian Diagnostics provides testing and analytical services for cancer patients to find suited treatment option, and jointly advance personalized cancer therapeutic solution in China.

For more information, please visit: https://www.roche.com/about.htm

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminologies including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "target," "aim," "predict," "outlook," "seek," "goal" "objective," "assume," "contemplate," "continue," "positioned," "forecast," "likely," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in the cancer screening and detection market; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our cancer screening and detection tests and our ability to expand our customer base; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protections for our CDA technology and our continued research and development to keep pace with technology developments; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals from the NMPA, the FDA and the relevant U.S. states and have our laboratories certified or accredited by authorities including the CLIA; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; general economic and business conditions in China and elsewhere; our ability to hire and maintain key personnel; our relationship with our major business partners and customers; and the duration of the coronavirus outbreaks and their potential adverse impact on the economic conditions and financial markets and our business and financial performance, such as resulting from reduced commercial activities due to quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by China, the U.S. and many other countries around the world to contain the spread of the virus. Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the "Risk Factors" detailed from time to time in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.