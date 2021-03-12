Anova Launches New Reusable Silicone Bag As An Alternative To Single-use Plastic Bags In Sous Vide Cooking

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova, a subsidiary of Electrolux (ELUX-B) and a leading provider of sous vide devices, today announced the launch of the Anova Precision® Reusable Silicone bags for sous vide cooking. It is an alternative to single-use plastic that can be used by consumers to make their favorite sous vide meals, store and even reheat leftovers.

The BPA free bag provides an airtight seal that allows the consumer to easily remove air from the bag by hand and roll the top to close. The Anova Precision Reusable Silicone bag is perfect for sous vide cooking, including multi-day cooks, and storage of leftovers. The half-gallon bag can withstand temperatures from -40 degrees Fahrenheit up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, and is dishwasher safe - meaning it can be used over and over again.

"Each year, millions of single-use plastics end up in landfills and the ocean. At Anova, we want to pave the way for sustainable sous vide cooking and the Anova Precision Reusable Silicone bag is another step on our journey to be an overall more sustainable company," said CEO and Co-Founder, Steve Svajian.

"Our goal is to have a fully recyclable or compostable vacuum sealer bag available by 2022. However, we didn't want to wait to start reducing our plastic footprint," said Svajian. "In the past year, we have created several new products that allow our food nerd community to do just that. Our new and improved Anova Precision® Vacuum Sealer bags and rolls are now plastic neutral through our partnership with Plastic Bank®. The Anova Precision® Oven gives our food nerd community the results of sous vide cooking without the plastic through steam cooking and our 'Sous Vide' mode. The Anova Precision Reusable Silicone bag is the latest product designed with the environment in mind as part of the Anova Sustainability Initiative."

At $19.99, the Anova Precision Reusable Silicone bag is a long lasting alternative to plastic. It is now available at anovaculinary.com, and also coming to Target later this month.

ABOUT ANOVAFounded in 2013, Anova helped transform the smart kitchen appliance market with the launch of the first commercially available and affordable sous vide immersion circulator. Today with its family of Anova Precision® products, Anova is a leading provider of sous vide cookers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Anova is changing the way people cook through its hardware devices and software platform, enabling home cooks to easily create perfectly cooked meals every day. For more news and information on Anova and its products, please visit anovaculinary.com .

