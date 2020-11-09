Anova Adds Three New Accessories To Product Line-Up

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anova, a subsidiary of Electrolux (ELUX-B) and a leading provider of sous vide devices, today announced the launch of the Anova Precision Cooker Base, Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro and Anova Precision Container 12L.

The Anova Precision Cooker Base attaches to the bottom of the Anova Precision® Cooker to stand upright on its own in a pot or container without the use of a clamp. At $19.99, the base is made of a durable plastic construction and is dishwasher safe.

At $149.99, the Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro is the more robust version of the best-selling Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer, but with a higher power vacuum, a double sealer bar, built-in bag storage and sliding bag cutter, an accessory port for sealing containers. The Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro can vacuum, seal and clamp bags with single-handed operation. It also has a low pressure suction function that prevents excess liquid from getting into the vacuum port of the sealer.

The new Anova Precision Container 12L is a smaller footprint option to original Anova Precision Container 16L. Its patented HemiFlow™ design encourages even water circulation to maintain an exact temperature across the entire cooking area. At $59.99, the container includes a silicone lid to reduce evaporation and increase energy efficiency. The integrated cooking rack keeps food perfectly in place and discourages bags from floating to the surface.

"Immersion circulators used to be only readily accessible to the pros. With sous vide cooking becoming more popular, there are more circulators, however that is just a piece of the puzzle to achieving precise and delicious results," said Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Heimendinger. "The Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer Pro, Anova Precision Container 12L and Anova Precision Cooker Base are the latest accessories to provide a seamless sous vide cooking experience to our Anova food nerd community."

ABOUT ANOVAFounded in 2013, Anova helped transform the smart kitchen appliance market with the launch of the first commercially available and affordable sous vide immersion circulator. Today with its family of Anova Precision® products, Anova is a leading provider of sous vide cookers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Anova is changing the way people cook through its hardware devices and software platform, enabling home cooks to easily create perfectly cooked meals every day. For more news and information on Anova and its products, please visit anovaculinary.com .

