Another Closing By Real Estate Recovery Capital

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based Real Estate Recovery Capital (RERC) closed on a former offshore oil platform umbilical wire operation site on December 23, 2020. This 23.6-acre site has multiple buildings totaling approximately 100,000 square feet with a barge dock on the Houston Ship Channel.

Dwight Stenseth, president of Real Estate Recovery Capital, stated, "This property fits well within our investment criteria due to its excellent location near the Port of Houston and the strong industrial redevelopment market in the immediate area."

About Real Estate Recovery Capital

Real Estate Recovery Capital is a real-estate investment firm with a primary focus on purchasing environmentally impaired properties throughout the United States. Because of their dedicated capital and environmental expertise, they can move quickly to close on complicated properties and provide a solution for property owners. Their team has over 70 years of cumulative experience in creating value through environmental remediation and property redevelopment.

