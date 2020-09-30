Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opens Strong In Columbia, S.C.

Limited dining has not been an obstacle to success for the brand's newest location in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe® continues to grow amid the challenges and unprecedented times facing the restaurant industry, celebrating the grand opening of its newly designed cafe on September 14 th to eager and hungry fans in Columbia, S.C. The highly anticipated opening followed a booming Friends & Family Weekend, where guests could preview the restaurant while helping raise funds for the local charity partner, Feed Our Heroes.

The location is the first new cafe to open with online ordering and a new dedicated to-go specialist position added to support to go orders for pickup and delivery. The move has been an enormous success for the location, which is now in full swing serving southern-inspired menu items with an artisanal flair. Another Broken Egg Cafe launched online ordering nationally in August, which has become a key to the brand's continued success and growth.

"The Columbia cafe couldn't have had a more successful opening and Friends & Family weekend," said Paul Macaluso, President and CEO of Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. "Successfully continuing to grow and bringing the Another Broken Egg Cafe one-of-a-kind brunch offering to new places in South Carolina is exciting to be a part of."

This cafe marks the fourth location in South Carolina and the first corporate-owned location outside Florida. Guests familiar with the brand, who regularly travel to enjoy the award-winning brunch and hand-crafted cocktails, highly anticipated the new opening in the state's capital city.

The award-winning brand is one of the fastest-growing franchised breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation and the only franchised brand in the daytime cafe segment with a full bar producing signature, hand-crafted cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe of Columbia, open Mon-Sun 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., marks the 73 rd cafe opening with locations in 13 states.

Another Broken Egg Cafe® offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring traditional menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N' Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Brisket Benedict and Fried Apple Toffee Pancakes; as well as a slew of signature cocktails including the Lemon Blueberry Mimosa, ABE Famous Infused Mary™, and Spiked Vanilla Cold Brew.

Another Broken Egg Cafe® in Columbia is located at 4600 Devine Street and offers online ordering and a complete catering menu is also available for online ordering. Visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com for details.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 13 states and dozens more in development. The company was honored by Winsight Media with its Leader in Foodservice Full-Service Award and ranked by Franchise Times magazine as one of their Fast & Serious Smartest-Growing Brands. Another Broken Egg Cafe® was named by FSR magazine as one of the 10 Best Restaurant Chains in 2019. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

Media Contact: Jan Barnett, Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC. 255618@email4pr.com ❘ 720.280.6743

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/another-broken-egg-cafe-opens-strong-in-columbia-sc-301141734.html

SOURCE Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC.