Another Broken Egg Cafe® Opening Soon In Williamsburg, Va.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe is expanding on June 7, 2021 to Williamsburg, Virginia with the opening of its first location in the state. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is also one of the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch concepts in the nation.

Prior to its official opening, the new cafe will host a "Friends & Family" weekend on Friday, June 4, from 8 a.m. - noon, and Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to support a local charity, with 100 percent of all proceeds donated. The featured charity is the Williamsburg House of Mercy an organization that works to provide quality compassionate human services to all people, especially the most vulnerable, regardless of faith. The charity offers a safe and welcoming environment for area homeless, to find respite, to receive emergency and supportive services, and to work toward ending their homelessness.

This event will also provide guests the opportunity to preview the new restaurant in advance of the grand opening on Monday, June 7. Patrons with reservations for "Friends & Family" weekend will receive a complimentary meal and are encouraged to donate to the featured charity.

Another Broken Egg Cafe hosts "Friends and Family" weekend events as part of their ongoing commitment to being involved in communities and getting to know their members. Not only do guests of the event get to try out the cafe offerings before its grand opening, but they also get the opportunity to make an impact in a meaningful way. To learn more, please visit https://bit.ly/3ypYjS5.

The Williamsburg cafe will be owned and operated by EOS Ventures, Inc. As the first location in the state, this new cafe will not only bring the same fresh and exciting menu items to Williamsburg but to the entire state of Virginia. Opening in this popular town was an easy decision for the brand, which features southern-inspired menu items.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers a Southern-inspired menu featuring traditional menu options like Lemon Blueberry Goat Cheese Pancakes, Crab Cake Benedict, and Shrimp N' Grits; a seasonal menu which currently features items such as the Louisiana Creole Benedict and Bloody Molly; as well as an abundance of signature cocktails including the Spiked Spiced Rum Cold Brew, Pomegranate Mule, and Abe Famous Infused Mary™.

The new restaurant is located at 1412 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23185 and will be open daily 7:00AM - 2:00PM starting June 7.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe®

Another Broken Egg of America Franchising, LLC an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant specializes in award-winning, Southern-inspired menu options with innovative twists and signature cocktails. Another Broken Egg Cafe® one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchised concepts in the country, with more than 70 locations in 14 states and dozens more in development. With over 24-years' experience in the daytime cafe category, honored by FSR magazine as its Breakout Franchise Brand of the Year for 2020, one of the most challenging years ever for the restaurant industry. In 2019 FSR magazine ranked Another Broken Egg Cafe among its 10 Best Full-Serve Restaurant Franchise Deals. The brand is well-positioned for expanded growth in 2021 with a new prototype, re-engineered menu and bar of the future initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and profits for the individual cafes. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit https://anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com

