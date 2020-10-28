Announcing The Hennessey VelociRaptor V8 Bronco

SEALY, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) will be taking the new Ford Bronco to the next level when it goes into production next year: The VelociRaptor V8 Bronco. It will be powered by a supercharged 5.0 liter Ford V8 engine producing 750 hp and mated to a Ford 10-speed automatic transmission. HPE estimates that the increased power and performance will lower the vehicle's 0-60 mph time to just 4.5 seconds. Other upgrades include custom hood with scoop, larger wheels and tires, upgraded suspension system, custom Hennessey leather interior, VelociRaptor V8 racing livery graphics, upgraded stainless steel exhaust and more.

The 2021 Bronco may be one of the most highly desired vehicles since the introduction of the Ford GT.

"Over the past two years we have built over 70 Gen 2 Ford Raptors for our customers by removing the EcoBoost V6 and replacing it with the same 750 HP supercharged 5.0 V8. I wanted to build the ultimate Ford Bronco for myself and for our customers," said company founder and CEO, John Hennessey. "The 2021 Bronco may be one of the most highly desired vehicles since the introduction of the Ford GT. We look forward to taking the new Bronco to the next level and beyond."

Production will be limited to a total of 24 units for the 2021 model year. The VelociRaptor V8 Bronco is available in both 2-door and 4-door configurations and comes with a 3 year / 36,000 mile warranty from Hennessey. The complete cost including the new Bronco is $225,000 plus vehicle shipping costs. The VelociRaptor V8 Bronco can be ordered directly from Hennessey or through authorized Hennessey / Ford dealers.

VELOCIRAPTOR V8 BRONCO SPECIFICATIONS

POWER:758 bhp @ 7,000 rpm

UPGRADE INCLUDES:

New 2021 Ford Bronco (2D or 4D)

5.0L V8 Ford Engine

Custom Hood with Scoop

10-Speed Ford Automatic Transmission

Ford Wiring Harnesses & ECU

3.0 Liter Supercharger System

Air-to-Water Intercooler

High-Flow Air Induction

Fuel Injector Upgrade

Fuel System Upgrade

Stainless Steel Cat-Back Exhaust

VelociRaptor Front & Rear Bumpers with LED Lights

Upgraded Aluminum Wheels

Upgraded Off-Road Suspension System

Upgraded Off-Road Tires

VelociRaptor V8 Custom Interior

Hennessey Exterior Badges

Hennessey Custom Front Grille

Hennessey Custom Livery

VelociRaptor V8 Exterior Badges

Hennessey Embroidered Headrests

Limited Edition 1 of 24

Serial Numbered Plaques

Professional Installation

HPE Engine Management Calibration

Chassis Dyno Tuning & Road Testing

& Road Testing 3 year/36,000 Mile Limited Warranty

Completed Cost: $225,000

About Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) John Hennessey and the Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) team have been making fast cars go faster since 1991. Over the last 29 years, John and his team have built more than 10,000 vehicles with more than 500 of those in 2019 alone. HPE operates in a soon to be 51,000-square foot workshop and showroom facility situated on 143 acres near Sealy, Texas (about 45 minutes west of Houston). HPE offers a wide variety of dyno-proven, track tested high-performance engine upgrade packages & parts for a variety of modern performance vehicles. Hennessey Performance is also the only tuner in North America that operates its own test track, a 1/4-mile dragstrip facility which is adjacent to the HPE workshop & showroom.

