Announcing The 2021 National Magazine Awards Categories & Call For Entries

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - The National Media Awards Foundation is thrilled to announce the call for entries and to unveil the lineup of categories for the 44th annual National Magazine Awards . The lineup includes 29 categories and two special, prestigious awards: Magazine Grand Prix and the Foundation Award for Outstanding Achievement.

The Foundation is also pleased to introduce an exciting, cross-programming initiative. National Magazine Awards participants are invited to submit their work to a series of seven unique categories, and these entries will compete among those submitted to the Digital Publishing Awards (DPA) and National Magazine Awards: B2B (NMA) programs. A single panel of judges will evaluate all entries, with winners announced across all three programs.

Full details—and access to the online submission portal—are available at magazine-awards.com .

Writing and Visual Awards:1. Long-Form Feature Writing: 6000+2. Long-Form Feature Writing3. Feature Writing4. Short Feature Writing5. Columns6. Essays7. Investigative Reporting8. Fiction9. Personal Journalism10. Poetry11. Profiles12. Service Journalism13. Best Emerging Writer14. Illustration (including Spot and Photo Illustration)15. Portrait Photography16. Lifestyle Photography17. Photo Essay & Photojournalism18. One of a Kind Storytelling

Editorial Awards:19. Art Direction of a Single Article20. Best Editorial Package21. Art Direction Grand Prix22. Editor Grand Prix23. Cover Grand Prix24. Issue Grand Prix25. Publisher Grand Prix

Grand Prix: Best Magazine Awards:26. Best Magazine: News, Business, General Interest27. Best Magazine: Service & Lifestyle28. Best Magazine: Art, Literary & Culture29. Best Magazine: Special Interest

Cross-Programming Initiative Categories:1. Best Editorial Newsletter2. Best Virtual Event3. Best Podcast: News & Politics4. Best Podcast: Arts & Culture5. Best Online Video: Short6. Best Online Video: Feature7. Best Online Video: Mini-Doc

The call for entries will remain open until January 28, 2021, and entries will be accepted at the early-bird rate until January 21, 2021. The NMAF welcomes nominations for the Foundation Award for Outstanding Achievement until March 2, 2021. Winners will be announced in the spring of 2021.

In an effort to reduce barriers to entry, we continue to offer the Freelancer Support Fund and the Small Magazine Rebate.

In response to the challenges surrounding COVID-19, no hard copies are required. This applies to all NMA categories.

To view this information in French, please visit magazine-awards.com/fr .

6th Annual Digital Publishing Awards 3rd Annual National Magazine Awards: B2B

Alongside the 44th annual National Magazine Awards, the NMAF proudly presents the 6th annual Digital Publishing Awards and the 3rd annual National Magazine Awards: B2B .

DPA categories are available here . For 2021, the Foundation has introduced one new category (Best Virtual Event, part of the cross-programming initiative) and has expanded the podcast category to include Best Podcast: News and Politics and Best Podcast: Arts and Culture.

National Magazine Awards: B2B categories are also available online here . The Best Newsletter category has been folded into the cross-programming initiative; as such, we invite participants to submit entries to the Best Editorial Newsletter category.

Updates and reminders will be posted on social media; interested participants are encouraged to follow @MagAwards, @DPAwards and @NMA_B2B on Twitter.

Call for Judges

The National Media Awards Foundation is currently welcoming nominations for individuals to serve on the juries for this year's awards programs. Join the great tradition of recognizing achievement by Canadian creators, magazines, and digital publications. Please visit our website to learn more and to nominate yourself or a colleague.

About the National Magazine Awards

The NMAs are produced by the National Media Awards Foundation , a not-for-profit, registered charity that has administered the awards since 1977. We facilitate a rigorous, fair and transparent awards program in which Canadian content creators are recognized and rewarded for outstanding achievement in magazine journalism. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact NMAF Executive Director Barbara Gould at staff@magazine-awards.com.

About the National Media Awards Foundation

A charitable foundation, the NMAF's mandate is to recognize, support and promote excellence in content creation of Canadian print and digital publications through annual awards programs and national publicity efforts. The Foundation produces three distinct and bilingual award programs — the National Magazine Awards , the National Magazine Awards: B2B , and the Digital Publishing Awards — and is governed by a volunteer board of directors drawn from all regions and facets of the Canadian media industry.

