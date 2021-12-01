Announcing The 2021 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellows

OTTAWA, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - The Delegation of the European Union to Canada and the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) are pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship.

The 2021 winners are:

Anna Desmarais (Whitehorse, Yukon) for her story Canada needs to pay more attention to the EU's new climate plan, in which she explores EU and Canada's respective climate policies and how these impact auto and steel industries on both sides of the Atlantic. Ms Desmarais demonstrated great journalistic talent, drive and research abilities.

Laurie Trottier (Whitehorse, Yukon) for her piece À quoi s'attendre de la nouvelle politique de l'Arctique de l'Union européenne?, in which she looks at EU's Arctic Policy through the lens of researchers. Ms. Trottier showed great journalistic talent and clear understanding of an important policy area for the EU and Canada.

Moira Wyton (Vancouver, British Columbia) for her story This Heroin Treatment Is Saving Lives in Europe's Overdose Crisis. Two Doctors Are Bringing It to Canada Themselves. Ms. Wyton demonstrated great journalistic skills in addressing a local public health situation, which echoes across the Atlantic.

Jury members include:

Manon Cornellier , journalist and commentator

Patrick Leblond, professor, Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, University of Ottawa

Leslie MacKinnon, iPolitics journalist

Hugo Rodrigues, CAJ representative and managing editor of the Cornwall Standard Freeholder

Diodora Bucur, Press Officer, Delegation of the European Union to Canada

The three laureates will participate in a week-long study tour of European Union institutions in Brussels. The study tour is scheduled to take place in March 2022, contingent on the latest epidemiological developments in Europe and Canada.

The European Union Delegation is thrilled to partner with the CAJ on this initiative aimed at giving young Canadian journalists an opportunity to advance their career goals and form life-long bonds with Europeans. All study tour expenses are paid for by the European Union Delegation to Canada. Winners also benefit from a one-year CAJ membership or one-year membership renewal.

We would like to thank all those who expressed an interest and entered the contest. We are looking forward to the next edition of the EU-Canada Young Journalist Fellowship.

The Delegation of the European Union to Canada is a diplomatic mission with the mandate to promote the policies and positions of the European Union in Canada, to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the European Union as well as to give visibility, promote and strengthen EU-Canada relations. Follow us @EUinCanada (Facebook/Twitter/Instagram).

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 1,100 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members. Follow @caj and facebook.com/CdnAssocJournalists.

