Announcing Station 31 Partners

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty finance industry veterans Jim Meeks and John Eck have launched Station 31 Partners as an alternative asset manager and servicer that provides individual and institutional investors with exposure to a diversified array of specialty asset classes that generate consistent, short-duration, current-pay returns in all market environments. The expertise of the management team, which also includes founding partners Adam Berman and Glen Fishman, combines with the Company's proprietary asset management technology to position Station 31 as a partner of choice within alternative credit.

Station 31, which is headquartered in Charleston, SC and has additional offices in Tysons Corner, VA and New York City, is the holding company for the following operating subsidiaries:

MTAG Services - Formed in 1997 to participate in the specialty finance industry, MTAG Services has evolved into a nationally-recognized servicer of tax liens, private real estate loans, PACE assessments, agricultural loans, structured settlements and other specialty asset classes. Over this period, MTAG Services has managed thousands of assets and has developed best-in-class servicing and technology solutions for the specialty finance space. With a team of 30 dedicated professionals, MTAG Services handles the servicing and resolution of asset portfolios for 20+ third-party clients and affiliates, including various rated ABS transactions.

- Launched in 2018, MTAG Investments acquires real estate property tax liens and provides short-term collateralized loans to real estate developers and investors across all asset types. Capitalizing on the vast restructuring experience of its leadership, MTAG Investments has become a go-to source of capital for borrowers seeking speed and certainty of execution for transactions with strong collateral that fall outside the guidelines of traditional lending sources. S31 Funding - S31 was formed to provide capital solutions to asset-rich companies whose limited operating histories or other factors require creative thinking and structural expertise to execute. S31's principals have transacted across the full spectrum of asset classes in all environments. Its broad mandate and flexible capital allow S31 to pursue opportunities that are overlooked by other investors.

In reference to the launch, Meeks commented "We are very excited about the combination of talent and experience that Station 31 Partners represents. The synergies of the three operations deliver an institutional-grade servicing and management product for specialty assets that is typically out-of-reach for traditional investors."

Eck noted "We've been active in the alternative credit space since before that term gained popularity within the broad investment universe. While many recent entrants target the same opportunities within a limited number of asset classes, we are one of the few that offers a truly-differentiated investment product."

