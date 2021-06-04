Announcing SSFF & ASIA Competition Jurors

TOKYO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2021, ( Fri, June 11 - Mon, June 21, 2021), one of the largest international short film festivals in Asia is proud to announce the jurors.

Official Competition supported by Sony Jurors: Junko Abe (actor), Ryo Katsuji (actor), Hideaki Hamada (photographer), Mariko Fuji (Actress), Chris Fujiwara (film critic) and Tetsuya Mariko(director)

As for the Official Competition, out of the 80 shorts selected out of 3,256 submissions from 105 countries and regions around the world, the Grand Prix, George Lucas Award will be selected from Best Short Award-winning films in the International, Asia International and Japan Competitions.

Non-Fiction Competition Jurors: Kazuo Hara (director), Miyuki Matsuda (actress/photographer), and Gonzales Maruyama (Journalist)They will select the Best Short out of 12 nominated shorts out of 307 entries submitted from 60 countries and regions around the world.

The Best Short Award-winning films from Official & Non-Fiction competition will be eligible for nomination at the Academy Awards ® next year.

The 1st Smartphone Film Competition supported by Sony Jurors: Eliza Ikeda (Actress), Eiji Uchida (Film Director) & Mike Plante (Sundance Film Festival Senior Shorts Programmer)

The interest in shooting with mobile phones resulted in more than 900 submissions from around the world, the largest number ever for a new competition of SSFF & ASIA.

The film festival, which opens on Friday, June 11, will globally screen 11 films from 7 countries of Smartphone Film Competition with other competitions nominees on our online venues

The awards will be announced by the jurors at the Award Ceremony held at Meiji Jingu Kaikan Hall as well as Live Streaming at SSFF & ASIA YouTube channel on Monday, June 21 (from 7:00pm JST / 10:00am UCT).

https://shortshorts.org/2021/en/openingceremony/

