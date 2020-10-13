Announcing A New Buildings Solutions Conference & Resource Website To Bring Your Workforce Back, Www.techupsmartbuildings.com

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Training and Events Group announces the newest addition to its Tech Up Events portfolio, TECH UP SMART BUILDINGS. Scheduled to debut in New York City on March 9, 2021, TECH UP SMART BUILDINGS is an engagement website and conference event platform providing the newest smart tech education, networking and resources to help building owners create safer, smarter and more efficient commercial and residential buildings.

LET'S BRING OUR WORKFORCE BACK TO A HEALTHIER BUILDING

"We need to find ways to bring our workforce back into our buildings by providing safer, cleaner and smarter properties" said Dawn Pratt, founder of Global Training and Events. "The TECH UP SMART BUILDINGS network will bring together all members of the building community- building owners and managers, engineers, warehousing and supply chain managers and manufacturers, and professionals in the real estate, human resources, IT, legal, government, maintenance, and retail sectors- to focus on bringing our workforce, customers, residents and clients back safely and confidently to our buildings."

TECH UP SMART BUILDINGS will utilize the successful Tech Up Events website platform and conference model to provide users with ways to stay in the forefront of smart building developments, collaboration and education. The one-day education program will be held March 30, 2021, at Javits Convention Center, New York City, both as a LIVE and VIRTUAL STREAM event, featuring industry experts, cutting edge topics, new technologies and resources for commercial and residential building professionals. The day's rich agenda will be divided between keynotes, panel discussions, the fast moving, five minute "Tech Up Talks" and networking breaks. Leading up to the event, participants will be able to participate in the Tech Up Talks webinar series, with the first webinar having launched on September 15th, 2020 and available to view, https://techupsmartbuildings.com/webinars-podcasts/ .

TECH UP SMART BUILDINGS enjoys a growing list of educational association partners, including ISSA, the leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide, the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces.

