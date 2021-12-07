Announcement Of Recruitment For The Executive Vice President Of The United States And Canadian Academy Of Pathology (USCAP)

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) announces a search for its next Executive Vice President (EVP). The USCAP, based in Palm Springs, CA, is the world's premier provider of post-graduate pathology education. Its diverse educational offerings include several in-person meetings per year in various locations; a wide variety of digital offerings; and a state-of-the-art interactive microscopy center in Palm Springs. In addition, the USCAP Foundation supports educational efforts for pathologists in under-resourced countries.

The successful candidate must be an outstanding professional with a demonstrated track record of success in strategic planning and project management, as well as personnel and operations management. Historically, preference has been given to candidates with an MD, PhD, or equivalent degree and certification by the American Board of Pathology. Candidates with a background in education or executive non-profit management are, however, also encouraged to apply. The successful candidate will be accountable to the Board of Directors and will oversee the USCAP staff and operations.

This is a full-time position, but flexibility allowing a portion of time to be spent on activities aligned with the interests of the USCAP, such as teaching, clinical service, and/or research, will be considered. A willingness to reside full time in Palm Springs is also preferred, but candidates may offer a plan for delivering on the expectations using a commuter model.

Applicants should submit a current curriculum vitae and a letter indicating their interest and qualifications for the position to the address below. Selected candidates will be given a standard portfolio of relevant information and asked to respond to a set of questions prepared by the Search Committee in collaboration with the Board. Selected candidates will then be invited to interview for the position.

The USCAP is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, disability, age, or veteran status.

Interested applicants should electronically submit the materials above by January 31, 2022 to: Laura W. Lamps, MD Godfrey D. Stobbe Professor and Director of Gastrointestinal Pathology Co-Chair, USCAP EVP Search Committee University of Michigan Department of Pathology Office: 734-647-6581 evpsearch@uscap.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcement-of-recruitment-for-the-executive-vice-president-of-the-united-states-and-canadian-academy-of-pathology-uscap-301439326.html

SOURCE United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology