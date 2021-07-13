Annals Of Family Medicine: Primary Care Can Play An Important Role In Administering COVID-19 Vaccines, Providing Patient Information And Support

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary care physicians can play a key role in helping maintain momentum in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the United States, given their historic role in providing other kinds of vaccinations, according to...

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primary care physicians can play a key role in helping maintain momentum in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the United States, given their historic role in providing other kinds of vaccinations, according to research conducted by members of the Robert Graham Center for Policy Studies in Family Medicine and Primary Care in Washington D.C.

The article, "Primary Care's Historic Role in Vaccination and Potential Role in COVID-19 Immunization Programs," appears in the current issue of Annals of Family Medicine .

In addition to administering COVID-19 vaccinations, the researchers note that primary care physicians can provide clinical and personal support to counter vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.

"COVID-19 pandemic recovery will require a broad and coordinated effort for infection testing, immunity determination and vaccination," the researchers write. "Previous immunization delivery patterns may reveal important components of a comprehensive and sustainable effort to immunize everyone in the nation."

The team used two information sources to determine where patients had traditionally received non COVID-related vaccinations and by whom. They looked at the number of Medicare Part B Fee-For-Service patients in 2017 and found that primary care physicians provided the largest share of services for vaccinations (46%), followed by mass immunizers (45%), then nurse practitioners/physician assistants (5%).

They also examined records from 2013 to 2017 from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey (also known as MEPS), which collects data on the specific health services that Americans use; how frequently they use them; the cost of these services; and how they are paid for, as well as data on the cost, scope and breadth of health insurance held by and available to U.S. workers.

MEPS information showed that primary care physicians provided a majority of clinical visits for vaccination (54%).

"Primary care physicians have played a crucial role in delivery of vaccinations to the U.S. population, including the elderly, between 2012 and 2017," the authors write. "These findings indicate primary care practices may be a crucial element of vaccine counseling and delivery in the upcoming COVID-19 recovery and immunization efforts in the United States."

