Anna Svetchnikov, LMFT, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Svetchnikov, LMFT, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Executive for her outstanding achievements in marriage, family therapy, and social work.

Devoted to transforming child and family support networks, Anna Svetchnikov, LMFT, is a well-respected licensed marriage and family therapist, social worker, and author. She has devoted over ten years of professional experience as a health analyst at Boston Children's Hospital, a social worker and supervisor, and as an in-home therapy clinician and supervisor for the Home for Little Wanderers. Ms. Svetchnikov is the Founder and Executive Director at Longwood Care, Inc.

After starting a Computer Science program at MIT, Ms. Svetchnikov decided to to pursue a career path in psychology. In 2003, she enrolled in the Psychology program at the University of Massachusetts in Boston. She received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology in 2010 and a Master's degree in Marriage and Therapy Family in 2014 from the University of Massachusetts. She also gained experience at internships and residencies.For the last four years, Ms. Svetchnikov has served as the Founder and Executive Director at Longwood Care, Inc. As a board member and executive for the non-profit, she is heavily involved in the management, oversight, fundraising, and plotting future paths for the growth of Longwood Care. She takes pride in having served hundreds of clients.

Proudly serving the greater Boston area, Longwood Care, Inc. is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to creating, improving, and sustaining family support networks through its commitment to the Commonwealth communities. The highly trained therapists and staff provide Individual, Couples & Family Therapy, Behavioral Therapy, Trauma Therapy, Sensory Integrated Therapy, Group Therapy, Play Therapy, and Expressive Art Therapy.

She has a background as a resident, therapist with a resident, partial treatment, and intensive outpatient treatment centers. She previously worked at the Walden Behavioral Center, The Home for Little Wanders, the Boston Children's Hospital research department, and many adult day-care facilities and in-home therapy centers.

Ms. Svetchnikov maintains memberships with the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapists and the New England Association for Family and Systemic Therapies.

A reputable author, Ms. Svetchnikov has published over 40 therapeutic books for children, including "I Deserve More!", "Good Night Apollo: A Story About Kindness," "Awesome Team Vs CoronaVera," "Unfreeze Time," and more. Her books, videos, and other materials have received 12 awards, including the Mom's Choice Award, Book of the Year, Pinnacle Book Achievement Award, Reader's Choice Award, and the Royal Dragonfly Book Award.

Ms. Svetchnikov has received the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from President Barack Obama's administration, an Official Citation from Senator Joseph Boncore, and five President's Achievement Awards for community service. She was named Business Woman of the Year by the Lynn Chamber of Commerce, 40 Under 40 by the Boston Business Journal, and received the Bronze Medal for Female Executive of the Year.

Ms. Svetchnikov dedicates this recognition to her mom, Vera, her husband, Michael, and her children, Anthony, Adrian, and Apollo.

To learn more, visit https://longwoodcare.org/.

