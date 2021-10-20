WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion industry and trade show veteran Ann Cleary joins Main Street Events as vice president of fashion development. Cleary will lead a dynamic live events sales and marketing team as Main Street Events expands into the contemporary better women's market, starting with a brand-new edition of ILOE STUDIOS in Las Vegas adjacent to WWIN at the new, state-of-the-art Caesars Forum Conference Center during Las Vegas Market Week in February 2022.

ILOE STUDIOS is a unique fashion trade show experience focused on the relationships between the better contemporary fashion brands and their retail customers. Buyers and brands alike will enjoy an environment that encourages productivity and fosters collaboration. In addition to ILOE STUDIOS - Las Vegas, Cleary will also lead the relaunch of Main Street Event's ILOE STUDIOS - Chicago, a regional fashion industry event that returns from hiatus in April 2022.

"Ann shares our vision to deliver a fully customized, first-class and stress-free experience. We believe that this focus on personalized service and industry collaboration provides elevated event experiences that foster innovation, relationship building and a more successful fashion industry overall," said Jeffrey Zuckerman, CEO of Main Street Events.

Cleary added, "I am thrilled to become a part of the Main Street Events team, and to lead such a remarkably dedicated group. Main Street Events and its ILOE STUDIOS experiences are unlike any other in the fashion industry, embodying what luxury service stands for through the attention-to-detail and level of commitment focused on ensuring our clients' success."

Prior to joining Main Street Events, Cleary most recently served as director of STITCH: Informa Markets, where she created and built a platform for the better contemporary women's apparel and accessory market. She has produced live events for numerous organizations, building relationships across the globe and earning recognition for her innovations and commitment to professional excellence.

To learn more about Main Street Events, please visit www.mainstevents.com, and to register for ILOE STUDIOS - Las Vegas and Chicago events, please visit www.iloestudios.com.

ABOUT MAIN STREET EVENTSMain Street Events is a boutique live events and trade show company with a focus on producing industry events for the benefit of creativity, community and collaboration. With an unrivaled commitment to professional excellence and client service, Main Street Events is dedicated to the professional and personal success of its business partners by providing opportunities to connect and be discovered in their target markets. Led by seasoned fashion and trade show executives, Main Street Events provides dynamic event management services in addition to launching proprietary events for manufacturers, retailers and consumers across the United States.

Media Contact:Main Street Events(407) 432-7066 321711@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ann-cleary-joins-main-street-events-as-vice-president-of-fashion-development-301403576.html

SOURCE Main Street Events