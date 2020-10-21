Anker's New Eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro Offers Free Continuous Recording

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today launched the eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro (Wired), a premium video doorbell under Anker's eufy Security brand. It features five-day continuous recording, 2K resolution with HDR and free local storage. The Doorbell is available exclusively at Best Buy stores and on BestBuy.com for $199.99.

The eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro (Wired) is capable of continuously recording and storing up to five days of video in its internal memory, allowing the user to easily access any and all events free of charge. Besides continuous recording, the Doorbell can be only triggered to begin recording whenever the doorbell's button is pressed as well as when it detects motion.

The eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro (Wired) carries over key features from previous iterations including the 2K resolution with HDR for a crisp and sharp image even at night, improved on-device human detection, 4:3 HD aspect ratio designed to show people head to toe, and the user-friendly eufy Security app that allows for easy viewing of both recorded and live footage anywhere, anytime. It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Product Specifications:

2K Resolution with HDR

32GB of Free Local Storage

On-device Human Detection and Facial Snapshot Notifications

Smart Detection Zones

IP65 Weatherproof

Two-Way Audio

Compatible with Voice Assistants

Pricing: $199.99

Availability: Exclusive at Best Buy

The eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K Pro (Wired) is exclusively available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com at $199.99.

About eufy

Eufy is an Anker Innovations brand focused on bringing the latest smart home appliances and smart home security solutions to consumers worldwide. Find more about eufy at www.eufylife.com.

About Anker Innovations Ltd.

Anker Innovations Ltd. is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of innovative consumer devices. This is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information about Anker Innovations, its brands, and its products can be found at www.anker.com .

