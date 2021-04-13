Anker Launches Smart AI-Enabled Webcam And Portable Noise-Isolating Conference Speaker

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today announces two products under the AnkerWork product line including the PowerConf C300, Smart AI-enabled HD webcamand the PowerConf S500 Portable Conference Speaker.

"For many, working from home has been a dream come true, but it also brings its own unique challenges; distracting pets, family, poor lighting, as well as power and cable management issues, to name a few," said Steven Yang, Founder and CEO of Anker Innovations. "AnkerWork products have been designed to help address many of these issues, while providing solutions that are portable and can be easily used in the home, the office and on the road."

PowerConf C300 Smart HD WebcamThe PowerConf C300 is AnkerWork's first 1080p, Full HD webcam with a built-in AI chipset that provides a high-quality image with accurate color reproduction and unparalleled low-light performance. With three field-of-view choices; 78-degrees for close-ups, 90-degrees for a mid-view or 115-degrees for the widest field of view, users can customize the experience that meets their needs - whether showing something on a whiteboard or keeping pets and family out of frame.

The C300's A.I. also offers smart framing that helps keep an individual or group members centered on screen, though it will only reframe a subject's deliberate movements, so they can take a sip of water off camera, without shifting focus. Dual stereo microphones also ensure great sounding audio.

PowerConf S500 Portable Conference SpeakerThe PowerConf S500 builds on the success of the original PowerConf products, adding four upgraded microphones featuring Anker's new proprietary VoiceRadar™ technology. VoiceRadar uses beamforming and enhanced Digital Signal Processors (DSPs) to pick up the voice of the person speaking while ignoring surrounding noises to ensure a great sounding experience for all parties.

The S500 can be used with the AnkerWork app (on Android and iOS) which lets users choose one of three pickup patterns for different use case scenarios. These include traditional conference room environments with multiple people, a single person presenting to others as well as using the S500 as a microphone for live streaming.

Additionally, two units can be paired together for larger conference rooms and upgraded 10 watts of power offers great sound for conference calls or for listening to music.

Availability and Pricing:The PowerConf C300 is available today through Amazon, Anker.com, and select retailers for $129.99 in the US; €129.99 in Germany, and £119.00 in the UK.

The PowerConf S500's pricing and availability will be announced at a later date. Additional products under the AnkerWork brand will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its four key brands: Anker, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore.

