NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American artist Anjalts (pronounced 'Angeles') announced her 3rd single "Air to Fire" that was officially released this November which has ignited a social media buzz on her lyrics about our burning trees in North & South America.

"Air to Fire" spotlights the many wildfires of 2020 that has forced evacuation of over 60,000 people in California including the devastating deforestation occurring in Brazil with over 74 thousand wildfires in the Amazon in this year alone which continues to spread to over 9 countries in South America.

Anjalts recalls the deeper meaning of why she wrote the song "Air to Fire".

"It's a song that's really personal and special to me. "Air to Fire" started out as a poem inspired by stories told to me by my Indo-Caribbean family that I grew up with in Guyana, South America. My uncles would camp out in the Amazon they called the "interior" and bring us back stories of the tribal people living there who protected the forest and revered it as a living, breathing spiritual world. It was an amazing experience that left me with a deep respect for the importance of trees for our ecosystem. I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves." Anjalts wrote, produced and performed everything on the track.

Anjalts debut EP is due out this December 2020 , see more info at Anjalts.com. Listen to "Air to Fire" HERE or Check out Anjalts YouTube Channel HERE

Announcement link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHQCvO3ltpL/?igshid=1c41guyjinz4u

Contact: info@anjalts.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anjalts-announces-new-song-air-to-fire-301180004.html

SOURCE Anjalts