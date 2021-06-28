Anivive Expands Specialty Sales Team To Support Rapid National Distribution Of LAVERDIA™-CA1 (verdinexor)

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet demand and help veterinarians incorporate a novel treatment for canine lymphoma, Anivive has expanded its specialty sales team to increase availability for customers in 10 key markets. Anivive now has specialty sales executives in the following markets: New England, New York/ New Jersey, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Southeast, Ohio Valley, Upper Midwest, Texas, Northern California and Southern California.

"Our sales executives and veterinarians have quickly become content experts in selective inhibitors of nuclear export [SINE] technology, the core mechanism of LAVERDIA-CA1, and are helping healthcare teams learn about all the various facets of this exciting new treatment," says Chad Dodd, DVM, Chief Commercial Officer at Anivive. "LAVERDIA-CA1 gives us a tool that is versatile enough to be used anywhere along the treatment journey, and we are helping healthcare teams identify the best clinical applications."

LAVERDIA-CA1 is designed to increase treatment options for the owners of the more than 2,000 dogs that receive a diagnosis of lymphoma each day. As the first FDA conditionally approved oral tablet to treat lymphoma in dogs, the tablet formulation allows convenient at-home administration. The Anivive team has spent that last couple months hosting training sessions resulting in the drug now being available in over 475 veterinary oncologist offices across the nation.

"There have been minimal advancements or new solutions to treat canine lymphoma in the past 20 years, and remission rates have plateaued," says Dr. Craig Clifford, Director of Clinical Studies at Hope Veterinary Specialists/BluePearl Malvern. "I'm excited to have a new type of drug with a novel mechanism of action that can be used anywhere along the treatment journey."

Veterinary oncologists were the first to receive and prescribe LAVERDIA-CA1. Anivive is now focused on expanding distribution to include thousands of primary care veterinarians across the U.S. LAVERDIA-CA1 can be used by specialists in combination with other cancer therapies or when traditional cytotoxic therapies fail, and general practitioners can now offer treatment for newly diagnosed and relapsed patients when referral to a specialist is not an option or declined by the owner.

Anivive's sales team is equipped with a collection of helpful resources informed by Anivive's oncology advisory board and veterinary medical affairs team. The materials are designed to help veterinary healthcare teams understand LAVERDIA-CA1's novel mechanism of action and how to implement this new treatment in their practices. There are also several resources geared towards pet owners to help them learn more about this convenient tablet treatment and provide tips to help optimize care for their pet.

Canine lymphoma is currently the most common and untreated canine cancer, with over 700,000 dogs diagnosed each year. Eighty percent of pet owners today decline treatment, for reasons ranging from cost to concern about side effects. LAVERDIA-CA1 offers a convenient and cost-effective treatment option to help more dogs diagnosed with lymphoma get treatment. To learn more, visit anivive.com/laverdia.

LAVERDIA-CA1 (verdinexor) is conditionally approved by FDA pending a full demonstration of effectiveness under application number 141-526.

About Anivive

Anivive is reinventing the drug development process in pet pharma. Our proprietary software accelerates the delivery of new, affordable treatments for pets.

Backed by over $45 million in seed funding, Anivive has gained conditional approval for LAVERDIA™-CA1 (verdinexor), the first oral tablet to treat canine lymphoma and created a specialty sales force dedicated to supporting veterinarians. Anivive's pipeline includes 8+ first-in-class pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines. For more information on how we address unmet needs for pets, visit anivive.com.

CONTACT: Chloe Detrick, cdetrick@anivive.com, 301-707-0800

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anivive-expands-specialty-sales-team-to-support-rapid-national-distribution-of-laverdia-ca1-verdinexor-301321369.html

SOURCE Anivive Lifesciences Inc.