Anivive Announces Positive Study Results For Antifungal Vaccine To Prevent Canine Valley Fever

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anivive, a pet health technology company transforming the therapeutic discovery and development process, today announced positive results from a study on its groundbreaking fungal vaccine for Valley Fever in dogs. The primary endpoint of the study was met, with the vaccine affording protection in 100% of vaccinated dogs, preventing clinical disease.

In this randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled study, Anivive's vaccine was administered to dogs who were then challenged with a disease-causing strain of Coccidioides, the fungus that causes the systemic fungal disease, Valley Fever. The dogs also received a booster one month later. When compared to unvaccinated controls, with a mean disease score of 123.7, the three dose groups vaccinated with avirulent Coccidioides spores (Δcps1), had mean composite disease scores of 9.5, 10.7, and 11.7, respectively.

These study results indicate that vaccinated dogs did not develop clinical signs of Valley Fever. Vaccinated dogs in all groups had their fungal burdens, radiographic abnormalities, gross and histopathological lung lesions greatly reduced in comparison to unvaccinated controls (p=0.0002).

"This study provides important data that validates our model and demonstrates the ability of the vaccine to afford protection against exposure to an extremely virulent fungal pathogen," said Anivive Chief Medical Officer David Bruyette, DVM, DACVIM. "To date, no vaccine exists to protect against systemic fungal disease, so this is an important step forward in our progress to develop a vaccine for Valley Fever and other fungal diseases in animals and humans."

The Anivive team is using breakthrough gene deletion technology to remove CPS1 , a gene key to Coccidioides' ability to produce disease, to create a modified fungal organism for the vaccine. Clinical studies are proving that the modified organism, while unable to spread, provokes a strong immune reaction in mice and dogs. The vaccine is designed to be given as injection, the same way dogs receive other vaccines, with two injections the first year and a single booster annually.

Valley Fever is caused by inhaling Coccidioides, found most commonly in the soil of the Western and Southwestern United States. Symptoms in humans resemble those of the flu, but dogs are more likely to develop more severe disseminated forms of the disease. More than 30 million dogs live in or travel to parts of the country where Valley Fever is prevalent, highlighting the importance of developing a vaccine to prevent disease. While antifungal therapies exist, they most commonly require costly life-long treatments with harsh side effects.

Anivive's work with Dr. John Galgiani and his research team at the Valley Fever Center for Excellence at the University of Arizona College of Medicine was featured in a recent Scientific American story. Anivive's technology is also pushing the envelope on over eight therapeutics in their pipeline. To learn more, visit: https://anivive.com/treatments.

Disclaimer: The results of the efficacy study for the therapeutic claim stated in this press release have not been reviewed by the USDA Center for Veterinary Biologics.

About Anivive

Anivive is reinventing the drug development process in pet pharma. Our proprietary software accelerates the delivery of new, affordable treatments for pets.

Backed by over $45 million in seed funding, Anivive has gained conditional approval for LAVERDIA™-CA1 (verdinexor), the first oral tablet to treat canine lymphoma and created a specialty sales force dedicated to supporting veterinarians. Anivive's pipeline includes 8+ first-in-class pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines. For more information on how we address unmet needs for pets, visit anivive.com.

