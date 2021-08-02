Anitian Named Winner In Prestigious Black Unicorn Awards At Black Hat 2021

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK HAT USA 2021 CONFERENCE -- Anitian, the leading cloud application security and compliance automation provider, today announced that is has been named a winner in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 in the sub-category of Top 10 Baby Black Unicorns for 2021. Anitian competed against many of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award.

The term "Baby Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value within 3-5 years as determined by private or public investment ( source). These awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

"We're pleased to name Anitian as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our third annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, David DeWalt of NightDragon, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs, and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Media Group.Anitian was selected because of its proven track record in replacing traditional, DIY, and consultant-driven approaches to cloud application security and compliance on the AWS and Azure clouds. What takes DevOps teams, security teams, and consultants months or years to complete - with millions of dollars in opportunity costs - Anitian's pre-built platforms can achieve in just weeks at a fraction of the cost. Anitian's automated and standardized platforms dramatically accelerate cloud application delivery to achieve 80% faster time to production and market.

"It's a big honor to be recognized as a Black Unicorn winner as part of Black Hat 2021," said Rakesh Narasimhan, President and CEO of Anitian. "Anitian has delivered the industry's first and only platform to fully build and configure a secure, compliant, and zero trust cloud application environment in just a few hours. Our vision is to unite security and DevOps by providing an automated, pre-engineered, and high-speed way to ease the move to the cloud while securing your apps and data."

Prior to this Black Unicorn Award and recognition, Anitian was named the winner in seven categories of Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards at RSA 2021. The Anitian Secure Cloud DevSecOps and Compliance Automation Platforms were recognized with seven total awards including Publisher's Choice Security Company of the Year, Hot Company in Cloud Security Automation, and Editor's Choice in Cloud Security.

To learn more about how Anitian offers the fastest path to security and compliance for cloud applications, visit www.Anitian.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About AnitianAnitian delivers the fastest path to application security and compliance in the cloud. Anitian's Compliance Automation Platform and SecureCloud DevSecOps Platform help high-growth companies get their SaaS applications to the cloud and market quickly, so they can unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years. Our automated cloud application security platforms deliver a full suite of security controls - both pre-engineered and pre-configured to meet rigorous security standards such as FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, CMMC, DoD SRG, and PCI. Anitian's pre-built environment and platforms use the full power and scale of the cloud to accelerate time-to-production, time-to-market, and time-to-revenue so you can start secure, start compliant, and stay ahead. Find out more at www.Anitian.com.

About Cyber Defense AwardsThis is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists-2021/

About Cyber Defense MagazineCyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anitian-named-winner-in-prestigious-black-unicorn-awards-at-black-hat-2021-301345648.html

SOURCE Anitian