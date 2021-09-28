AnitaB.org NAMES ADP, The New York Times Company, And Dev Technology Group As 2021 Top Companies For Women Technologists

Report Shows That While Fewer Women Were Hired in 2020, Companies Took Multiple Steps to Increase and Maintain the Diversity of Their Talent

BELMONT, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnitaB.org, the global non-profit focused on intersectional gender and pay parity in tech, today recognized ADP, The New York Times Company, and Dev Technology Group as the winners of the 2021 Top Companies for Women Technologists, the only benchmarking program of its kind that specifically evaluates the technical workforce and awards companies that are making the most progress toward intersectional gender equity.

Participants of Top Companies for Women Technologists were evaluated based on data collected between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2020, based on the representation of women in technical roles in the U.S. and the rates of recruitment, retention, and advancement of such women. Companies were also evaluated and scored against their transparency and accountability, equitable hiring, caregiving support, pay equity, leadership and advancement, inclusion, and flexible work policies and offerings. This year's Top Companies for Women Technologists measured data from 56 tech companies and more than 552,000 technologists, making it the most rigorous report dissecting organizations' commitment to supporting a diverse technical workforce.

In addition to unveiling its winners, the data from this year's Top Companies for Women Technologists shows the total representation of technical women decreased by 2.1 percentage from 2020 to 2021. Small workforces incurred the greatest losses, with an average decrease of 5.1 percentage points.

The report also found that women's representation within new hires increased in January 2021 (31% of tech new hires were women), continuing a favorable trend of the last five years. However, many companies instituted hiring freezes for portions of 2020, causing an overall decrease in tech new hires. Because hiring is the primary driver of increasing diversity, decreased overall hiring resulted in a decrease in the amount of tech women hired (18% fewer tech women were brought into organizations).

While there were fewer women represented in tech and fewer new hires, Top Companies for Women Technologists found that organizations made more strides to offer policies and programs that support women - from formal career sponsorship programs to caregiver leave.

"While COVID-19 changed the way we live and work in nearly every way and in every part of the world, it will also be remembered for some remarkable strides made to advance gender equality and inclusion," said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President and CEO of AnitaB.org. "I am thrilled to honor this year's winners of Top Companies for Women Technologists for their ongoing work to advance intersectional gender equity. The data and insights provided by the winners and all the participating companies allow us to ignite much-needed conversations around diversity, and ultimately, serves as the fuel that allows us to cultivate a community invested in creating a world of inclusive technology."

Launched in 2011, Top Companies for Women Technologists helps organizations discover areas where they can improve and signals a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion that women look for in an employer. At a time when women, particularly women of color, are significantly underrepresented on teams that are building technologies that shape every aspect of modern life, Top Companies for Women Technologists helps point the way to a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive future.

This year's report is the first time to encompass an interactive component, with a dashboard that allows anyone to drill down to more specifics based on technical workforce size. To further dissect the findings of Top Companies for Women Technologists and view how company policies and programs supported women in tech, click here .

