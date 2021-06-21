Anishnawbe Health Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Andre Morriseau, Chair, Anishnawbe Health Foundation, (AHT) and the company's board and team members joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day, the groundbreaking on the new Indigenous Health Centre, and open the market.

In honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day, TMX Group today announced that it has donated $50,000 to Anishnawbe Health Foundation towards the development of a new Indigenous Community Health Centre in Toronto. The building will be the first project completed on the site of a new Indigenous Community Hub in the city.

Established in the early 1980s, Anishnawbe Health Toronto combines western medicine and Traditional Healing to offer primary healthcare services, mental health programs, and child, youth, and family care to a population of 70,000 Indigenous people living in Toronto. The new Anishnawbe Health Toronto facility, which breaks ground today, will be located in Toronto's West Don Lands, a neighbourhood in the city's downtown east end. For more information, visit www.supportanishnawbe.ca .

Anishnawbe Health Foundation is accepting donations online, by telephone at 416-920-2605 (ext. 555), or by mail to Anishnawbe Health Foundation, 225 Queen Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5A 1S4.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Monday June 21, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange