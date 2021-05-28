Dive into the world of anime as the online event hosted by Aniplex returns!

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex of America is thrilled to announce the return of Aniplex Online Fest 2021 on Saturday, July 3, 2021 (PDT). After the successful inaugural event in July 2020, which welcomed over 800,000 viewers from all over the world, Aniplex Online Fest is scheduled to feature programming from popular Aniplex shows, performances from the biggest musical acts, and more, streaming worldwide for free this summer.

Aniplex Online Fest 2021is also proud to reveal the main visual illustrated by Saki Takahashi and the first round of the programming line-up, which includes Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night, Fate/Grand Order Anime Project, and Puella Magi Madoka Magica 10 th Anniversary Project x Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story.

For more information on Aniplex Online Fest 2021, visit: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/

[ About Aniplex Online Fest 2021 ]

Event Name:Aniplex Online Fest 2021 Date:Saturday July 3, 2021, 6 PM - Midnight (PDT)* Organizer: Aniplex Inc. Co-sponsored by: Sony Music Entertainment ( Japan) Inc. Streaming:YouTube Cost: Free Website: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/ *Streaming time is subject to change.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aniplex-online-fest-2021-returns-this-summer-announcing-first-round-of-programming-line-up-301301370.html

SOURCE Aniplex