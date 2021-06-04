Aniplex Online Fest 2021 Announces Music Artist Line-Up

Dive into the world of anime as the online event hosted by Aniplex returns!

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Online Fest 2021 is excited to announce the line-up of music artists that will be featured in the online event from Aniplex over the July 4 th weekend. Musical acts will include some of the biggest names in anime music, including Aimer, ClariS, LiSA, ReoNa, and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]. The online event, which saw over 800,000 viewers from all over the world in July 2020, will feature programming from popular Aniplex shows, music performances, and more on YouTube for free on Saturday, July 3, 2021 (PDT).

Aniplex Online Fest 2021revealed on May 27 th their first round of programming, which includes Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night, Fate/Grand Order ANIME PROJECT, and Puella Magi Madoka Magica 10th Anniversary Project x Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story.

For more information on Aniplex Online Fest 2021, visit: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/

[ About Aniplex Online Fest 2021 ]

Event Name:Aniplex Online Fest 2021

Date:Saturday July 3, 2021, 6 PM - Midnight (PDT)*

Organizer: Aniplex Inc.

Co-sponsored by: Sony Music Entertainment ( Japan) Inc.

Streaming:YouTube

Cost: Free

Website: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/

*Streaming time is subject to change.

