Aniplex Online Fest 2021 Announces Hosts, Special Guests, And Additional Programming

Dive into the world anime as Aniplex's online event recruits the biggest talents in anime!

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Online Fest 2021 kicks off July 4 th weekend with a bang on July 3, 2021 (PDT) with hosts Sally Amaki of idol group 22/7 and Maxwell Powers on YouTube. The online event is thrilled to announce the special guests that will appear in the programs, including Natsuki Hanae (voice actor of Tanjiro Kamado) and Satoshi Hino(voice actor of Kyojuro Rengoku) for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (voice actor of Kirito) and Haruka Tomatsu (voice actress of Asuna) for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night, and Kenji Akabane and Minami Tanaka for Fate/Grand Order ANIME PROJECT. The Puella Magi Madoka Magica 10th Anniversary Project x Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story program will feature Aoi Yuki(voice actress of Madoka Kaname), Eri Kitamura(voice actress of Sayaka Miki), Momo Asakura (voice actress of Iroha Tamaki), Sora Amamiya (voice actress of Yachiyo Nanami), and more.

Aniplex Online Fest 2021 will also present a special program highlighting upcoming shows from Aniplex, including the highly anticipated The Honor at Magic High School, 86 EIGHTY-SIX, The Case Study of Vanitas, VISUAL PRISON, Ranking of Kings, BUILD_DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK, and The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace.

In addition to performances from renowned anime musical acts Aimer, ClariS, LiSA, ReoNa, and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk], the online event will feature an electrifying DJ performance from DJ Kazu.

For more information on Aniplex Online Fest 2021, visit: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/

[ About Aniplex Online Fest 2021 ] Event Name:Aniplex Online Fest 2021 Date:Saturday July 3, 2021, 6 PM - Midnight (PDT)* Organizer: Aniplex Inc. Co-sponsored by: Sony Music Entertainment ( Japan) Inc. Streaming:YouTube (Free) Website: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/ *Streaming time is subject to change.

