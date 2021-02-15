Animation, VFX & Video Games Market In Africa 2021-2025 - Impact Of COVID-19 On Industry Value Chain

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "African Animation, VFX & Video Games: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2021-25)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high-quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films. Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head-mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest-growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world. The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along the growing popularity of streaming video. In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest-growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs, etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.Cloud Gaming services that are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers. The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for the online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior, etc. MARKET SIZE

The market size of the Global Animation, VFX & Video Games industry was US$ 261 billion in 2020

in 2020 Most of the segments in the animation industry are growing at the rate of 2-3% YoY

The market size of the Global Video Gaming industry was US$ 105 billion in 2020

in 2020 The production cost per animation movie ranges anywhere between US$ 20 US$ 300 million

The spend on special effects as a percent of production cost is about 20%-25%

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Global Animation & VFX Industry

2. Animation & VFX Market Segments

3. Emerging Trends & Future of Animation & VFX

4. Global Television Animation Content Demand

5. Animation & VFX Content Creation

6. Audience Dynamics

7. Economics of Animation & VFX

8. Guidelines for Setting up an Animation Studio

10. Managing an Animation & Video Games Studio

11. Global Video Games Industry

12. Africa Animation, VFX & Video Games

Companies Mentioned

20th Century Fox

37 Interactive

3Dimension

4K Media

Media 99Games

Aardman Animation

Activision Blizzard

Artech

Artix

Astrum

Bethesda Softworks

Big Ant

Big Fish Games

Codemasters

Coding Monkeys

COLOPL

Columbia Pictures

Com2uS Corp.

Deep Silver / Koch

DeNa ngmoco

Denis Sonin

Denki

Depth

Dhruva

DHX Media

DreamWorks

EA Sports

Eden

Egypt Animation Studios

Eidos

Elex Wireless

Elite Media Kenya

Epic

Eugen

Eurocom

FunPlus

Gala Networks

Gameforge

Gamers First

Gamevil

Gameware

Hanbit

Harmonix

Hasbro

Hive Studios

Laika Entertainment

LucasArts

Lucky Boom Games

Moonton

Morgen

My.com B.V.

MyTona

N Wave

N3TWORK Inc.

Namco Bandai

NaturalMotionGames Ltd

NBC Universal

NCSoft

Nexters Global LTD

Nexway

Ngendo

NHN

Niantic, Inc.

Nickelodeon

Nikitova

Nintendo

Nival

Rainbow

Rare

RealNetworks

Recoil

Red Rover

Redemption Games

RedLynx

Shy the Sun

Silicon Knights

Sirnare Creative Studio

Slant Six

Small Giant Games

Smilegate

Social Point

Sony

Square Enix

Tecmo Koei

Ten Square Games

Tencent Mobile International

Mobile International The Lego Group

The Pokemon Company Intl.

The Refinery

The Tetris Company

The Video Lab

The Walt Disney Company

The Weinstein Company

THQ

Triggerfish Animation

Trion Worlds

Valve Corporation

Vanguard Animation

Vicarious Visions

Vigil

Wargaming Group

Warner Bros

Wild Brain

WildTangent

Wolfpack

ZQ Game

