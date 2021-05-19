Animanga's Anime And Cosplay Convention Comes To Ontario, California, This Summer

Anime, gaming, and cosplay convention to be held this summer at the Ontario Convention Center in California

ONTARIO, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the news that California will be opening up this summer, Animanga 2021 has confirmed its convention is on schedule at the Ontario Convention Center in California this July 30-Aug. 1.

The popular venue will allow attendees to enjoy the anime, gaming, and cosplay activities the convention is known for while maintaining healthy social distancing and sufficient space for vendors and attendees to fit comfortably. A breathtaking contemporary state-of-the-art venue with more than 225,000 square feet of convention space, the center is frequently used by filmmakers as an onsite location for movies and commercials.

Badges can be purchased online at AnimangaUSA.com or during the convention at slightly increased prices. Badges will give attendees access to:

Maid Cafe

Itasha Cars

Cosplay Contests

Retro Arcades

Artist Alley & Exhibitors

About Animanga USA:

Animanga 2021 is an annual three-day anime, cosplay and gaming convention held at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California. The convention focuses on Japanese popular culture, primarily anime and manga, and, of course, lots of gaming. Animanga 2021 will bring competitions, panels, performances, casual gaming, and more Friday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 1.

