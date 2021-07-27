Animal Lovers Rejoice: Members Of Dig And Tabby Dating Apps Will Have Access To Background Information And More With RealMe™

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RealMe™, the online reputation platform improving trust, transparency, and safety within online dating apps, announced today a new partnership with two popular dating apps for animal lovers, Dig, for dog people, and Tabby, for cat people. This summer, both apps will offer their members the ability to verify profiles and view important background information and reputation details of potential partners via their game-changing RealMe integration.

Containing more than 275 million U.S. Reputation Profiles, RealMe's extensive database is able to provide Dig and Tabby members visibility into their match's criminal and court records and sex offender status. In a single tap, members will have the ability to verify the identities of the people they are speaking to online and gain greater confidence in their safety and security when making new connections.

"Dig and Tabby are building relationships so pets and pet-lovers can live healthier, longer, and more joyous lives together," said Dig and Tabby CEO Leigh Isaacson D'Angelo. "You can't start that relationship without trust. Giving our members the tools they need to ensure a safe, compatible, reliable dating experience is key to our entire success - and to the happiness of all dogs, cats, and humans involved."

"The cat is out of the bag: online daters are demanding greater safety and security measures from the apps they use," says Jeff Tinsely, Founder and CEO of RealMe. "In fact, we now know, thanks to consumer feedback, safety and security will be the number one priority for the online dating industry, according to a recent study conducted by RealMe and Global Dating Insights. Dig and Tabby is leading the way as one of the early adopters of RealMe's comprehensive safety and security solution."

Media Contact: jessica@tylerbarnettpr.com

About RealMe

RealMe is an online reputation platform dedicated to cultivating safety and trust online. Building a new era of trust and transparency across the U.S. internet. RealMe's integration empowers users with trustworthy reputation and background information, profile verification through instant access to more than 275 million verified Reputation Profiles. RealMe's platform uses public records to source background information that can include criminal, sex offender status, personal reviews, and more to make online interactions and transactions safer while empowering consumers to manage their own online reputation.

For more information, please visit www.therealme.com/dating

About Dig

Dig is the best way for dog-lovers and dog owners to find a compatible match and plan a dog-friendly date. Dig is part of Purina's Pet Care Innovation Network and is a member of theOnline Dating Association. Dig CEO and Co-Founder Leigh D'Angelo was featured in the Global Dating Insights Power Book 2020, the "definitive list" of the 24 influencers, leaders, and innovators who have shaped the dating industry.

Dig - The Dog Person's Dating App is available on the App Store and on Google Play. Dig's Press kit has photos, screenshots, videos, and more available for your use at bit.ly/digpresskit.

Instagram: @DigDates

Twitter: @DigDates

About Tabby

Tabby - The Cat Person's Dating App launched in the middle of the pandemic on International Cat Day in August 2020. Tabby creates a community where cat people can be themselves and find each other. Cat-lovers can access the Tabby app on the App Store and Google Play. Tabby is the best way for cat lovers and cat owners to find their human to spend nine lives with. Photos, videos, and more information is available in the Tabby Press Kit. Contact the Tabby team at Hello@TabbyDates.com.

Instagram: @TabbyDates

Twitter: @TabbyDates

Related Images

realme.png RealMe

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-lovers-rejoice-members-of-dig-and-tabby-dating-apps-will-have-access-to-background-information-and-more-with-realme-301341411.html

SOURCE RealMe