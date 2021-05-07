Animal Disinfectant Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities With Evans Vanodine International Plc And GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal disinfectant market is expected to grow by USD 1.

The global animal disinfectant market is expected to grow by USD 1.17 billion, according to Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Animal Disinfectant Market Analysis Report by Type (Liquid animal disinfectant and Powdered animal disinfectant) and Geography ( Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/animal-disinfectant-market-industry-analysis

The animal disinfectant market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in animals. In addition, the growing focus on the development of sustainable animal disinfectants is anticipated to boost the growth of the Animal Disinfectant Market.

Major Five Animal Disinfectant Companies:

CID LINES NV

Diversey Inc.

Evans Vanodine International Plc

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

KERSIA GROUP

Animal Disinfectant Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Liquid animal disinfectant - size and forecast 2020-2025

Powdered animal disinfectant - size and forecast 2020-2025

Animal Disinfectant Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

