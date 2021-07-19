Animal Agriculture Organizations Launch Ambitious New Protein PACT

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve organizations representing farmers and companies who make the vast majority of America's meat, poultry, and dairy, as well as animal feed and ingredients, today (Monday) unveiled the Protein PACT for the...

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve organizations representing farmers and companies who make the vast majority of America's meat, poultry, and dairy, as well as animal feed and ingredients, today (Monday) unveiled the Protein PACT for the People, Animals, and Climate of Tomorrow - the first joint initiative of its kind designed to accelerate momentum and verify progress toward global sustainable development goals across all animal protein sectors.

The Protein PACT has been submitted to the UN Food Systems Summit as a sustainability game changer, and sustainable livestock and poultry production will be featured in a side event at the upcoming Food Systems Summit ministerial in Rome on Tuesday, July 27.

Alongside the debut of the Protein PACT, the North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) released its draft sustainability framework and is soliciting public comments to inform the organization's efforts to set transparent baselines and measure progress toward ambitious sustainability goals.

North American Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts commented:

"Animal protein is at the center of healthy diets, and our commitments to economic, social, and environmental sustainability also place us clearly at the center of solutions for a healthy future.

The Protein PACT is the first initiative to unite meat, poultry, and dairy farmers and processors in a common vision for transparent communication, continuous improvement, and ambitious commitments to ensure the sustainability of the high-quality protein foods Americans rely on every day."

The Meat Institute draft sustainability framework released today encompasses more than 100 metrics developed through extensive collaboration with sustainability experts, supply chain partners, and Meat Institute members.

After incorporating public feedback, the Meat Institute will set ambitious targets for public commitments by packers and processors of all sizes to verify progress in all five Protein PACT focus areas:

Optimize contributions to healthy land, air, and water

Be the leading source of high-quality protein in balanced diets

Provide the most humane care and raise healthy animals

Produce safe products without exception

Support a diverse workforce and ensure safe workplaces

Interested stakeholders can learn more about the Protein PACT and submit feedback on the Meat Institute's draft sustainability framework here .

The Protein PACT is partially funded by U.S. farmers and ranchers, including with support from the pork, dairy, and soybean checkoffs.

About the Meat Institute:The North American Meat Institute is the leading voice for the meat and poultry industry. The Meat Institute's members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb, and poultry, as well as manufacture the equipment and ingredients needed to produce the safest and highest quality meat and poultry products.

