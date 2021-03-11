Anika To Participate In The Sidoti Spring Virtual Investor Conference

BEDFORD, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) - Get Report, a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Levitz, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Sidoti Spring Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com . An audio archive of the session will also be available on the website.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) - Get Report, is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We partner with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and we develop minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com .

For Investor Inquiries:Mark Namaroff Anika Therapeutics, Inc.Executive Director, Investor Relations and Corporate CommunicationsDirect: 781-457-9287 mnamaroff@anika.com