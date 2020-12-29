Angold Resources To Commence Trading On The TSX-V

VANCOUVER, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Angold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AAU) (FRA: 13L1) (" Angold" or the " Company") has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") and the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX-V on December 31, 2020, under the symbol AAU. This follows the successful closing of the amalgamation and reverse takeover of ZTR Acquisition Corp. by Federal Gold Corp. on December 21, 2020, and subsequent name-change to Angold Resources Ltd.

Angold's CEO, Mr. Adrian Rothwell, stated: "We are thrilled to begin trading on the TSX-V and be alongside some of the world's leading exploration resource companies. With funding completed, w e will commence evaluation of data available for the Uchi Property and have begun mobilizing drills at Dorado to complete up to 5,000 m of drilling. We are looking forward to an exciting 2021."

The Company's Dorado Project comprises 14,770 ha of exploration and exploitation claims in the Maricunga Belt of Chile, approximately 135 km east of Copiapo with good access to infrastructure. Dorado is a gold bearing dioritic porphyry with a historic resource, and 9,333 m of historic confirmed drilling demonstrating gold in oxides and sulphides at depth and multiple targets for exploration.

For further information concerning the Company and its business, please see the filing statement dated December 18, 2020 supporting its application for listing on the TSX-V. A copy of the filing statement was filed under the company's profile on SEDAR.

About AngoldAngold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of the Maricunga, Nevada and Ontario. Angold owns a 100% interest in the Dorado, Cordillera and South Bay-Uchi projects, and certain claims that append the optioned Iron Butte project.

Further information on Angold can be found on the Company's website at www.angoldresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting the Company by email at investors@angoldresources.com or by telephone at (866) 852 8719.

