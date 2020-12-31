Angold Resources Begins Trading On The TSX-V

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Angold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AAU) (FRA: 13L1) (" Angold" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") under the symbol "AAU", following the successful completion of its acquisition of Federal Gold Corp. and concurrent subscription receipt financing of $8,000,000.

For further information concerning the Company and its business, please see the filing statement dated December 18, 2020, supporting its application for listing on the TSX-V. A copy of the filing statement was filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

About Angold

Angold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of the Maricunga, Nevada and Ontario. Angold owns a 100% interest in the Dorado, Cordillera and South Bay-Uchi projects, and certain claims that append the optioned Iron Butte project.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD.

"Adrian Rothwell"Chief Executive Officer

Further information on Angold can be found on the Company's website at www.angoldresources.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting the Company by email at investors@angoldresources.com or by telephone at (866) 852 8719.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and includes expectations of the resumption of trading of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angold-resources-begins-trading-on-the-tsx-v-301199415.html

SOURCE Angold Resources Ltd.