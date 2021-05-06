Angola Cables Boosts Capacity On MONET Submarine Cable Network With Ciena

Angola Cables, a multinational telecommunications and digital solutions provider, has upgraded its MONET submarine cable network using Ciena's (CIEN) - Get Report GeoMesh, powered by WaveLogic Ai coherent optical technology, to provide more capacity and lower latency to satisfy surging digital demands.

Angola Cables has an extensive network connecting North America, South America, Africa, and Europe through its MONET submarine cable network, South Atlantic Cable System (SACS), and West Africa Cable System (WACS). With Ciena's GeoMesh, Angola Cables added 2.2 Tbps of capacity to segments in the MONET network connecting Miami, Fortaleza, and São Paulo to enhance the performance of bandwidth-intensive cloud-based services. This direct, low-latency connection between Angola Cables' São Paulo, Miami, and the new data center in Fortaleza (AngoNAP) boosts regional development for companies leveraging the network.

"In a time of rapid, mass digital adoption, the network needs to be able to handle the ever-growing demands from end-users. Ciena's GeoMesh solution has allowed us to expand our submarine cable network to reach a wider range of customers with more bandwidth and improved services," said Angelo Gama, Chief Executive Officer, Angola Cables.

Angola Cables is also leveraging Ciena's GeoMesh between São Paulo and Miami to optically bypass the cable landing stations, resulting in reduced power, space, and operational complexity. Additionally, Angola Cables is operating with Ciena's Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, which extracts real-time telemetry from the submarine cables to provide enhanced network visibility and monitoring.

"There has been an incredible increase in the use of cloud-based services, which place enormous amounts of pressure on the network resulting from strict performance requirements. With Ciena's GeoMesh submarine network solution, Angola Cables has adapted its network to fit these demands and deliver high-performance connectivity, overland and undersea, to more end-users across the globe," said Ian Clarke, Vice President of Global Submarine Solutions, Ciena.

About Angola Cables

Angola Cables is a multinational company operating in the global ICT marketplace providing tailored connectivity solutions for the wholesale and corporate segments. With a robust subsea cable infrastructure and highly interconnected IP network, Angola Cables offers customers greater access to the world's largest IXP´s, Tier 1 operators and global content providers. Through SACS, Monet and WACS submarine cable systems the company directly connects the Americas, Africa, and Europe and has established partnerships to reach Asia. Angola Cables manages the Tier III Data Center AngoNAP Fortaleza (Brazil) and the Data Center AngoNAP Luanda (Angola) as well as the PIX facility in Brazil and Angonix - one of the largest Internet Exchange Points (IXP's) in Africa. For more information, visit the website: www.angolacables.com.

About Ciena

Ciena (CIEN) - Get Report is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005127/en/