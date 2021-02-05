Angiocrine Bioscience Announces Oral Presentation Of Intravenous AB-205 Data During The Annual Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings Of ASCT And CIBMTR

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angiocrine Bioscience Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) has selected Angiocrine's AB-205 Phase 1b/2 study results for an oral presentation. Intravenous AB-205 is being developed to treat diffuse damage of vascular niches of multiple organs caused by off-target cytotoxicity from high-dose chemotherapy (HDT) in the course of conditioning patients undergoing autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation to effect a cure of aggressive lymphomas. Treating the damaged vascular niches enable prompt repair of multiple organs. In case of HDT, the most severely and frequently affected organ systems are oral-gastrointestinal and hematopoietic. By enabling multi-organ repair, AB-205 has the potential of substantially reducing the incidence of severe transplant-related complications that can be life-threatening and prolong hospitalization.

"Our investigators and Angiocrine are honored to be selected by ASTCT & CIBMTR to present at its annual meeting this February," commented Paul Finnegan, MD, Angiocrine's CEO. "We look forward to Dr. Lihua Budde's presentation of AB-205's efficacy and safety results from our Phase 1b/2 study as well as preparing for the upcoming Phase 3 registration study for this indication."

Session Name: Oral Abstract - Session D - Acute Regimen-Related Toxicity and Supportive Care

Title of Abstract: Results of an Open Label Dose Escalation Trial of AB-205 (E-CEL ® cells) in Adults with Lymphoma Undergoing High-Dose Therapy and Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (HDT-AHCT) Session Date: Monday, February 8, 2021 Session Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM CSTPresentation Time: 3:00 PM CST

About Severe Toxicities and Complications during High-Dose Chemotherapy (HDT) and Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (AHCT)HDT followed by AHCT is considered a standard-of-care consolidative treatment to cure patients with aggressive systemic lymphoma who have failed 1 st-line chemotherapy and respond to chemotherapy induction. Although highly effective in eradicating aggressive cancer cells, HDT also causes collateral damage to healthy tissue, which can lead to severe toxicities and serious, costly complications. The most affected organ system is the lining of the oral-gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The oral GI tract renews its mucosal lining every 3 to 7 days. Because of the collateral damage from HDT, the oral GI tract loses its ability to renew its lining, leading to inflammation (mucositis) and breakdown. The patient suffers from debilitating nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, refractory to medications and prolonging hospitalization. Severe oral GI complications can occur as frequently as 50% and cause profound misery. The rates and severity increase with age and, thus, many older patients are turned away from this potentially curative therapy due to concerns over complication risks.

About AB-205AB-205 represents a new and unique approach to repairing damaged tissues through advanced cell-and-gene therapy. AB-205 consists of allogeneic (off-the shelf) 'universal' E-CEL ® ( human engineered cord endothe lial) cells. Intravenous AB-205 is given after completion of HDT and on the same day as AHCT. AB-205's immediate action repairs damaged tissue and thereby prevents (reduces) the extent of breakdown of tissues, which is the root cause of severe toxicities experienced by patients. Reducing or preventing severe toxicities can lead to better quality of life and shorter stay in the hospital—i.e., savings to the healthcare system. AB-205 was recently granted both the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Angiocrine is currently advancing intravenous AB-205 into a multi-center single registration Phase 3 trial.

About Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.Angiocrine Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a radically new way to biologically repair damaged and diseased tissues and organs. Based on its novel and proprietary E-CEL ® platform, Angiocrine is developing multiple E-CEL therapies designed to repair damaged tissue from age-related degenerative disease of the musculoskeletal system; immune diseases that attack vessels and tissues; and ischemic diseases involving soft tissue, central nervous system and the heart.

For additional information, please contact:

Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc. John R. Jaskowiak(877) 784-8496 IR@angiocrinebio.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angiocrine-bioscience-announces-oral-presentation-of-intravenous-ab-205-data-during-the-annual-transplantation--cellular-therapy-meetings-of-asct-and-cibmtr-301222597.html

SOURCE Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.