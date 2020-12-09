ANGI Homeservices Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

DENVER, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) - Get Report, a leading digital marketplace connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals across the globe, announced that Chief Financial Officer Jamie Cohen will step down effective January 1, 2021 to pursue an outside opportunity. IAC Chief Financial Officer Glenn H. Schiffman will also assume the role of interim ANGI Homeservices Chief Financial Officer as the company conducts a search for a permanent replacement. Mr. Schiffman previously served as Chief Financial Officer of ANGI Homeservices from September 2017 through March 2019 when Ms. Cohen was announced as his successor.

"Over nearly a decade, Jamie has been key in building a strong financial foundation that has allowed us to scale as we've grown into a global, publicly-traded company," said Brandon Ridenour, Chief Executive Officer, ANGI Homeservices. "I am truly grateful for all Jamie's contributions to our success and wish her the best of luck in her next pursuit."

Ms. Cohen will remain in her current role as Chief Financial Officer of ANGI Homeservices through the end of the year before moving to an advisor role for the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.

