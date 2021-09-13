Angels On Call Homecare Prepares To Host Weekly Hiring Events For A Wide Range Of Caregiver Jobs

Angels on Call Homecare, a licensed home care service agency created to provide reliable, compatible, and professional care to patients across New York State, is preparing to launch weekly hiring events that allow caregivers to find a position that's right for their qualifications and needs.

PEEKSKILL, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Angels on Call Homecare is preparing to host weekly hiring events on Wednesdays at 126 Union Ave Peekskill, NY 10566 on the front lawn. Here, potential employees can learn more about the available careers, benefits of working for Angels on Call Homecare, and whether they'd be a good fit for specific positions.

Angels on Call Homecare was created to provide professional care to patients in the comfort of their own homes, including respite, end-of-life, hospice, memory, and disability care, as well as other specialized services. The company offers both medical and non-medical attention and care for those in need. The healthcare company opened in 2005 when registered nurse Pamela Fitzpatrick decided she wanted to make medical care more convenient for patients.

Each caretaker at Angels on Call Homecare is highly trained, experienced, certified, and caring, providing the best care possible to each and every patient. The team is looking to expand and is in need of spirited, compassionate, dependable, and innovative individuals who are able to form healthy relationships with each of their patients.

Angels on Call Homecare proudly offers a range of excellent benefits for each employee, including competitive, weekly pay, flexible hours, paid time off for both full and part-time positions, convenient assignments, mileage reimbursement, insurance and 401Ks, and so much more. The weekly hiring events will dive into each of these benefits extensively.

Available positions include Home Health Aides, Registered Nurses, CNAs, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Personal Care Assistants. Potential applicants will have an opportunity to learn more about the specifics of each of these positions at the weekly hiring events. The company is eager to expand their team and welcome qualified, caring individuals to help provide comfortable, skilled care to each patient.

For those interested in attending one of the weekly hiring events to learn more about the available positions, visit Angels on Call Homecare at www.angelsoncallinc.com to learn more.

About Angels on Call Homecare

Angels on Call Homecare is a licensed home care service agency that aims to provide in-home care to patients with a wide range of conditions. With an experienced, caring staff, they are able to provide specialized care to patients across New York State. They aim to match patients with a staff member that best suits their needs in order to provide the highest level of care possible. For more information about Angels on Call Homecare, visit www.angelsoncallinc.com .

