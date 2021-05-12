Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) is pleased to announce that Angela DeVita, a 20-year Portland-based banking veteran, has joined Summit Bank as Vice President, Relationship Banking Manager for our Portland Metropolitan and Southwest Washington market.

Summit Bank (OTC Pink: SBKO) is pleased to announce that Angela DeVita, a 20-year Portland-based banking veteran, has joined Summit Bank as Vice President, Relationship Banking Manager for our Portland Metropolitan and Southwest Washington market. A high-achieving, experienced banking professional driven to develop and expand large deposit relationships, Angela creates and implements customized solutions to deliver the best Treasury Management products for Summit Bank's commercial clients.

Angela DeVita, Vice President, Relationship Banking Manager at Summit Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

DeVita is skilled in the areas of relationship management, deposit service products and treasury management. She has extensive experience reviewing, analyzing and supporting the ongoing needs of complex deposit account relationships.

"We are excited to have Angela join our banking team," says Summit Bank Commercial Banking Team Lead Steve Watts. "She is a consistent market leader in developing new business banking relationships and her contributions will help Summit Bank become the business bank of choice in our market. We look forward to having her become a vital contributor to our team."

DeVita is a 2018 graduate of the Executive Leadership program for the Oregon Bankers Association and a member of the Association for Financial Professionals of Oregon and SW Washington. A native Oregonian, she studied Business Administration at Mt. Hood Community College.

"I am happy to be a part of Portland's business bank of choice," says DeVita. "My goal is to assist the team in providing local businesses with relationship banking and customized solutions that will help them grow and run more efficiently. I look forward to helping develop Summit Bank and communicate our message in this market."

Summit Bank, with offices in Eugene/Springfield, Central Oregon and the Portland Metropolitan area, specializes in providing high-level service to professionals and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Summit was recognized in 2020 as the Top Small Business Administration (SBA) Community Bank Lender in the State of Oregon. Summit Bank is quoted on the NASDAQ Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board as SBKO.

