Angel Notes Publishes BUY Recommendation For MSBAI

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSBAI, an Air Force Techstars 2020 company, has been selected by Angel Notes as a BUY recommendation to their community of subscribed investors (angelnotes.co/msbai-deal-analysis).

MSBAI's equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (startengine.com/msbai) is presently raising $1,070,000 to commercialize the GURU Engineering Artificial Intelligence Assistant. In the Angel Notes Deal Analysis for MSBAI, they cover:

And it concludes:

Conclusion: Did I Invest?"Yes! As you can see below, the company meets all our investment criteria. So let's go add MSBAI to our portfolio!"

Is there a market for the product offered? YESIs it a stable/growing market? YESHas the company a sustainable and scalable business model? YESIs the market big enough? Is there a chance for us to realize a 100x return on the investment if everything goes smoothly? YESHas the company a healthy balance sheet? YESHas the company a competitive advantage? YESCan the company build a sustainable economic moat? YESWill the company have a sufficient runway after the raise? YESCan we trust the team? YESIs the valuation reasonable? YES

Angel Notes Analyzes startup investments from 50+ online investment platforms like Republic and WeFunder to help investors build a successful portfolio of startups.

MSBAI is a privately held small business located in Los Angeles, CA, developing the cognitive AI assistant for engineering: GURU.

