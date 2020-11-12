ANEW Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

RENTON, Wash., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 600,000 people in Washington State faced the unexpected struggle of unemployment in recent months, with little hope of going back to work quickly. For many, going back to a minimum wage job wasn't an option to recover the losses they endured. For them, an apprenticeship in a construction trade, starting between $20 - $26 an hour, is a life-changing opportunity.

For 40 years, ANEW ( https://anewaop.org ) has helped provide free training and access to family-wage careers in the construction trades. Founded in 1980, the organization improves access and advancement of womxn, Black Americans, Indigenous and all People of Color (BIPOC) and residents who live in economically distressed zip codes. ANEW works with students to decrease barriers to employment and prepare them to be successful employees. "Our contractor partners work with us because they know what they are getting," states ANEW's Director, Karen Dove. "Our graduates show up on time and ready to work and are twice as likely to finish their apprenticeship than those not attending our training."

ANEW is celebrating its 40th Anniversary and on Thursday, November 19th ANEW is hosting a virtual ceremony to showcase student successes and to recognize our industry partners. To donate or join in on our awards ceremony visit: https://anewaop.org/anewweekofgiving/

In addition, ANEW recently launched the RISE Up program, a Respectful Workplace Program designed to shift the culture of construction to be more inclusive and diverse. While the current make-up of construction is predominantly white males, incoming workers are significantly more diverse. This program assists contractors in adapting to the needs of a more diverse workforce.

ANEW is the oldest, continuously running pre-apprenticeship program in the nation with a unique and successful reputation for training people to enter the construction industry. Since 2018, ANEW has provided free training for over 500 individuals like Natalie and Marquia. For this three-year period there are 172 individuals still working in family wage career positions at a minimum wage of $40,000 annually, without benefits and advancements. Using the average of $40,000 , these individuals bring in $6.8M each year to the Washington economy.

Please support ANEW by joining us for the awards ceremony or considering a donation to support women in trades.

