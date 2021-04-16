Andy's Frozen Custard Expands Motorsports Initiative With Multi-Year Texas Motor Speedway Partnership

*Click here to download a high-res image.

CONCORD, N.C., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (From left to right) Andy Kuntz, CEO & owner of Andy's Frozen Custard; Dana Kuntz, owner of Andy's Frozen Custard; Carol Kuntz, founder of Andy's Frozen Custard; and Austin Dillon, two-time NASCAR champion, Daytona 500 Champion, Fall 2020 Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race winner and driver of the No. 3 Chevy, yesterday unveiled the paint scheme for the No. 3 Andy's Frozen Custard Chevrolet while announcing a multi-year partnership between Andy's and Texas Motor Speedway.

Andy's Frozen Custard will be serving the World's Finest Frozen Custard to hundreds of thousands of motorsports fans as the "Official Frozen Treat" of Texas Motor Speedway beginning in May. Texas Motor Speedway guests will enjoy Andy's frozen treats in suites, Andy's concession stands and the Andy's Treat Truck serving made every hour frozen custard at on-property events. Texas is currently home to nearly 25 percent of all Andy's locations, with 21 stores and several under development.

As part of its expanded motorsports initiative, Andy's will be sponsoring the Austin Dillon-driven No. 3 Chevrolet in this year's NASCAR Cup Series, which will debut at the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. At the press conference at the Andy's Frozen Custard store in Concord, North Carolina, Dillon also revealed the new "Three-Crete-Concrete" -- vanilla frozen custard, fresh banana, peanut butter and cookie dough --- available at all Andy's locations later this month.

